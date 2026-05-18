Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL A/S

Release no. 15 – 2026

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

18 May 2026



Reduction of the share capital

At the Annual General Meeting of ROCKWOOL A/S (the “Company”) held on 15 April 2026, it was resolved to reduce the Company’s B share capital from nominally 113,959,672 DKK to nominally 109,613,112 DKK by cancelling a portion of the Company’s treasury B shares, corresponding to nominally 4,346,560 DKK.

The Company has today completed the capital reduction and registered it with the Danish Business Authority, thus cancelling 4,346,560 B shares of 1 DKK each, corresponding to a total nominal value of 4,346,560 DKK.

Following the reduction, the Company’s total share capital amounts to nominally 207,259,230 DKK, divided into a class A share capital of nominally 97,646,118 DKK and a class B share capital of nominally 109,613,112 DKK.

Further information:

Kim Junge Andersen

Executive Vice President, CFO

ROCKWOOL A/S

+45 46 55 80 15

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