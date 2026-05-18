Solera Supercharges Inventory+ with Deep OVE Integration, Automating Wholesale Syndication and Helping Dealers Move Aged Units Faster

WESTLAKE, Texas, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solera, a global leader in data-driven vehicle lifecycle and dealership solutions, today announced a major expansion of the integration between Inventory+ and Openlane's Online Vehicle Exchange (OVE). The release transforms what has historically been a manual, click-heavy wholesale workflow into an automated, rules-based syndication engine -- giving dealers a faster, more disciplined way to move aged inventory, protect gross, and keep their used vehicle pipeline healthy.

Inventory+, the inventory management and merchandising platform used by thousands of franchise and independent dealerships, already syndicates vehicles to OVE for online wholesale auction. This release goes well beyond a basic feed, layering in automation, two-way API communication, richer condition data, and a mobile-first capture experience.

Automatic Syndication: Set the Rules Once, Let the System Work

The headline addition is Automatic Syndication, an optional capability that lets dealership admins define exactly which vehicles should be sent to OVE -- and at what price -- without anyone manually queuing units.

Inside Dealer Settings, admins can now configure Auction Rules per Auction Location, including Pricing Rules that automatically calculate Starting Bid, Floor, and Buy Now prices; Age Rules based on Store Age and Group Age that determine when a vehicle becomes eligible; and Exclusion Rules for Status, Condition, MMR National CR Score thresholds, and specific Make/Model combinations.

A daily job scans the dealership's inventory, applies the rules, and routes eligible vehicles to the right auction at the right price. An Automatic Syndication Exclusion Report shows exactly which were skipped, and why -- giving used vehicle managers full transparency into the system's decisions.

"Wholesale timing is one of the most expensive decisions a dealer makes every day," said Chris Sanchez , Sr. Director of Product Management at Solera. "Hold a unit too long and you bleed gross. Send it out too early and you leave money on the table. Automatic Syndication takes the policy a dealer already has in their head and turns it into a repeatable, auditable workflow that runs every single day."

A Richer, More Trustworthy Condition Report

Wholesale buyers bid with more confidence when they trust the condition data, and this release makes the Condition Report the foundation of the entire OVE workflow. A completed Condition Report is now mandatory for any vehicle being syndicated, and Inventory+ automatically generates a public PDF of the latest report and includes the URL in the outgoing feed. Two new fields -- Prior Paint Condition and a 0 to 5 CR Score -- give buyers a clearer view of each unit, and the outgoing feed has been expanded with new tags for condition grade, frame damage, prior paint, and title status.

Real-Time Auction Status, Now Inside Inventory+

For the first time, Inventory+ supports true two-way communication with OVE through new push API integrations. The moment a vehicle goes live, an Auction Listed At timestamp and a clickable Auction URL appear in Inventory+. When the vehicle sells, its status automatically updates to Sold -- Wholesale, capturing buyer information, sale date, and auctioned amount inside the vehicle's record. A new Deactivate button on the OVE page also lets users delist multiple vehicles in a single click, without ever logging into OVE.

"This release closes a loop our customers have been asking us to close for a long time," said Victoria Repice, SVP of Product Management at Solera. "When a vehicle is listed, sold, or pulled down on OVE, Inventory+ now knows in real time - cleaner data, faster decisions, and a used car manager who can run wholesale from a single screen."

Manual Syndication, Reimagined

Dealers who prefer a hands-on approach also gain a significantly upgraded manual workflow. The OVE and Current Inventory pages now share a consistent column set -- including Store Age, Group Age, MMR National CR Score, Adjusted Price, CR Completed, Auction Listed At, and Auction URL -- and a new pre-configured Auction list supports CSV export. New filters help managers immediately identify which units are ready for auction and which still need work.

A Web-Class Mobile Condition Report

The mobile Condition Report has been overhauled from a single-page form with six questions into a multi-section experience that mirrors the web app -- covering General Condition, Damage, Wheels and Tires, Title, and recon notes. Recon teams can now complete full Condition Reports from the lot, ensuring vehicles are auction-ready the moment they hit wholesale age.

Availability

The Inventory+ OVE Enhancements release is available now to all Inventory+ customers. Automatic Syndication is an optional, billable capability that can be enabled by a Solera representative. More information is available at inventory.solera.com or through a Solera account team. According to the company, this announcement will be followed by a continued wave of Inventory+ enhancements throughout the year.

About Solera

Solera is the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management solutions, spanning automotive software-as-a-service, data, and services. Through four lines of business -- vehicle claims, vehicle repairs, vehicle solutions, and fleet solutions -- Solera is home to many leading brands in the automotive and vehicle ecosystem, including Identifix, Audatex, DealerSocket, Omnitracs, LoJack, Spireon, eDriving, cap hpi, Autodata, and others. Solera's solutions empower customers to succeed in the digital age by providing a one-stop platform that streamlines operations, delivers data-driven insights, and enhances customer engagement -- helping clients drive sales, improve retention, and increase profit margins. Solera serves over 280,000 customers and partners in more than 120 countries. For more information, visit www.solera.com.

Media Contact:

Solera Communications

earl.brown@solera.com