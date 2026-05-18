Disposable Endoscope Market Outlook 2026–2031: 7.54% CAGR, Driven by Rising Demand for Infection Control and Minimally Invasive Procedures, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the disposable endoscopes market size is projected to grow from USD 3.47 billion in 2025 to USD 3.73 billion in 2026, and is expected to reach USD 5.37 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.54% during 2026–2031, supported by increasing healthcare focus on infection prevention, procedural efficiency, and patient safety. The market expansion is driven by growing adoption of single-use endoscopic devices across hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics seeking to reduce sterilization complexity and contamination risks associated with reusable endoscopes.

Market growth is fueled by increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures across specialties including gastroenterology, pulmonology, urology, and otolaryngology. Disposable endoscopes are increasingly being preferred in critical care and emergency settings where rapid device availability and infection control are essential. Healthcare providers are adopting single-use solutions to improve workflow efficiency, reduce reprocessing requirements, and minimize the risks of device-related infections.

Technological advancements are playing a major role in shaping the disposable endoscope market. Innovations in high-definition imaging, miniaturized components, flexible device designs, and digital visualization systems are improving procedural accuracy and patient outcomes. Manufacturers are also integrating advanced imaging capabilities and ergonomic designs to enhance usability and support broader clinical applications. In addition, developments in portable endoscopy systems are expanding access to minimally invasive diagnostics in outpatient and remote care settings.

Disposable Endoscope Market Share by Region

North America represents a significant share of the disposable endoscope market, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong infection prevention protocols, and early adoption of innovative medical technologies.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region due to expanding healthcare infrastructure, increasing procedural volumes, rising awareness regarding infection control, and growing investments in advanced medical technologies across countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Europe holds a notable position in the market, supported by increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, rising healthcare modernization initiatives, and growing emphasis on patient safety and sterilization standards.

“Adoption in the Disposable Endoscope Market is progressing in response to infection control priorities and operational considerations across healthcare settings. Mordor Intelligence applies a structured, source-validated approach, enabling consistent interpretation of market signals relative to less transparent analyses.” Says, Soumya Goud, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence

Disposable Endoscope Market Trends & Forecast

Growing Adoption of Single-Use Endoscopy Solutions

Healthcare facilities are increasingly adopting disposable endoscopes to reduce contamination risks, eliminate reprocessing requirements, and improve procedural efficiency.

Advancements in Imaging and Portable Endoscopy Technologies

Manufacturers are integrating high-definition imaging systems, flexible designs, and portable platforms to improve diagnostic accuracy and expand clinical accessibility.

Disposable Endoscope Market Segmentation Overview

By Product

Gastroscopes

Bronchoscopes

Duodenoscopes

Laryngoscopes

Colonoscopes

Ureteroscopes

Other Endoscopes

By Application Type

Gastroenterology

Pulmonology

Urology

ENT

Other Application Types

By Procedure Type

Diagnostic

Therapeutic





By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Other End Users

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle-East and Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, regional analysis, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/disposable-endoscope-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Disposable Endoscope Market Competitive Outlook

The disposable endoscope market features medical device manufacturers and endoscopy solution providers focusing on expanding single-use device portfolios, improving imaging technologies, and enhancing procedural efficiency. Market participants are investing in advanced visualization systems, ergonomic device designs, and portable endoscopy solutions to strengthen competitive positioning and address evolving healthcare requirements. Strategic collaborations, regulatory approvals, and product innovation are also shaping competitive dynamics within the market.

Major Companies in the disposable endoscope market include:

Ambu A/S

Boston Scientific Corporation

Olympus Corporation

PENTAX Medical

Flexicare Medical Limited

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