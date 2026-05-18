Integer Technologies Promotes Dillon Helfers to Lead New Mission Solutions Operating Group





COLUMBIA, S.C., May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Technologies, a leading provider of mission assurance and reliability software for maritime operations, announced today that Dillon Helfers has been promoted to Vice President of Mission Solutions.

In this role, Helfers will build and lead Integer’s new Mission Solutions operating group, overseeing the delivery of mission-critical technologies for government and defense customers across the maritime domain. He will drive customer engagement, strategic partnerships, and the delivery of innovative technologies that directly support national security operators.

“Dillon has consistently demonstrated the technical expertise, strategic vision, and leadership needed to grow our mission-focused capabilities,” said Duke Hartman, Integer CEO and co-founder. “His ability to build trusting relationships across operators, engineers, government customers and program stakeholders to deliver capabilities directly to the fleet makes him uniquely positioned to lead the next phase of growth of our Mission Solutions organization.”

Helfers joined Integer in 2024 as Lead Maritime Autonomous Systems Engineer and was promoted to Director of Mission Autonomy, leading the Baton Rouge, La. office on LSU’s campus where the company is partnered with LSU in developing software and systems that improve the intelligence, autonomy, and decision-making capabilities of distributed maritime autonomous systems for defense applications.

Prior to joining Integer, Dillon led several successful initiatives in the medium and large unmanned surface vehicle (USV) markets across both government and industry, helping advance the U.S. Navy’s demonstration of multiple large USV prototypes and contributing to best practices in the development and management of unmanned vessel systems. His experience spans the intersection of engineering innovation, operational execution, and customer-focused technology development.

Helfers earned his undergraduate and master’s degrees in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering from the University of Michigan, where his research focused on next-generation all-electric ship design and predictive methods for hydrofoil performance. He is the 2023 recipient of the Francis T. Bowles Medal from Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers, recognizing notable early-career achievement in the maritime industry. He has always been focused on bridging the gap between designers, developers, builders, and operators to accelerate the adoption of new and promising technologies.

“Integer Technologies was founded on the belief that we could accelerate the transition of impactful research into operational capability by leveraging the incredible academic and innovation ecosystem in the United States,” said Helfers. “The creation of the Mission Solutions organization is a strong validation of that vision and I could not be more humbled to take on the challenge of leading this new group.”

The creation of Integer’s new Mission Solutions operating group reinforces Integer’s continued investment in bringing advanced capabilities directly to operational end users and acquisition programs across the defense sector.

“Integer was founded to quickly transition cutting-edge research from concept to combat,” said Hartman. “Establishing a customer-focused unit led by a visionary and technical leader is the natural next step in our evolution to transform the next generation battlespace that allows the warfighter to outpace the threat, winning the future fight.”

About Integer Technologies

Integer is an agile defense technology company that transforms raw data into decision advantage, protecting our country and ensuring a safer world. We partner with the brightest minds in industry and academia to create mission-focused solutions that refine complex information into actionable intelligence, empowering humans and autonomous systems to predict the probabilities in uncertain environments. Our digital engineering solutions portfolio spans robotic and unmanned systems, sensors and perception, power and energy systems, advanced manufacturing, and cyber-physical systems.

Integer Media Contact:

Paul Frommelt

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

Paul.frommelt@integer-tech.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2d78836d-602b-4e0d-bfe7-dba851918d5d