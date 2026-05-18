Alpha Cash is Live - Alpha Modus Unleashes a Fintech App Aimed at the $347 Billion Broken Banking Machine

Live Nationwide Platform Combines Mobile Banking, Physical Retail Infrastructure, AI-Driven Commerce, and Cash Access to Attack One of America’s Largest Untapped Consumer Markets

CORNELIUS, N.C., May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ: AMOD ), through its subsidiary Alpha Modus Financial Services (“AMFS”), today announced the official commercial launch of Alpha Cash - a live, scalable, retail-powered financial platform engineered to modernize how millions of Americans move, store, access, and use money.

The Alpha Cash mobile app is now live in the Apple App Store, backed by a growing physical kiosk infrastructure embedded directly into retail environments.

This is not another fintech app.

This is infrastructure.

And it is going live into a market Wall Street, legacy banks, and Silicon Valley have largely failed to serve for decades.

A MASSIVE MARKET HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT

America’s financial system still leaves tens of millions of consumers trapped in high-friction, high-fee financial workflows:

Approximately 5.6 million U.S. households remained unbanked (FDIC 2023 National Survey of Unbanked and Underbanked Households ( published November 2024 )

) Tens of millions more were underbanked

Americans spent an estimated $347 billion annually on fees and interest tied to legacy financial systems (Source: Financial Health Network, FinHealth Spend Report 2023 ( 2022 data, published June 2023 )

) Millions still operate primarily in cash despite the explosive growth of digital commerce

For decades, the market accepted this dysfunction as permanent.

Alpha Modus did not.

Alpha Cash was built specifically to attack that inefficiency at scale.

“We believe the market has massively underestimated both the size and urgency of this opportunity,” said William Alessi, CEO of Alpha Modus. “Alpha Cash is not a feature inside someone else’s ecosystem. It is a standalone financial access platform designed from the ground up for consumers traditional banking systems overlooked, ignored, or priced out. The platform is now live, the infrastructure is deployed, and we believe this positions Alpha Modus to participate in one of the largest untapped financial markets in America.”

THIS IS WHERE FINTECH BREAKS.

THIS IS WHERE ALPHA CASH BEGINS.

Most fintech companies were designed for consumers who already have banking access.

Alpha Cash was designed for everyone else.

The platform currently enables:

In-person cash loading

Free Peer to Peer transfers

Domestic and international money remittance across 19 countries

Reloadable prepaid debit card access

Gift card purchases

Ticket and event purchases

Mobile Top-Up



Upcoming features in development include:

Ultra-low-cost same-day check deposits 1.5% fees versus legacy fees of up to 10%

The ability to link external bank accounts

Bill Pay functionality without requiring a traditional bank account

Expanded retail financial services integrated directly into physical commerce environments

PHYSICAL RETAIL IS THE MOAT

While most fintech companies compete inside crowded app stores, Alpha Cash combines:

A fully functional mobile financial platform

A growing network of physical retail kiosks

AI-driven engagement infrastructure

Cash-to-digital conversion capability

Local in-store accessibility in locations consumers already visit every day



This “phygital” model creates a distribution advantage most fintech platforms simply do not have.

LIVE TODAY. EXPANDING AGGRESSIVELY.

Initial kiosks currently deployed in Texas .

. Additional deployments are planned through ongoing pilot program with a national retailer .

. More than 4,000 retail locations have been identified for future expansion opportunities



The strategy is straightforward:

Deploy → Scale → Embed → Monetize

EARLY USER ACQUISITION CAMPAIGN NOW LIVE

FREE CHECK DEPOSITS for qualified users through June 30, 2026.

Learn more at alphacash.ai

About Alpha Modus Holdings

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. ("Alpha Modus" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AMOD) is a vertical AI company focused on real-time, in-store shopper engagement and attribution. Its patented "closed-loop" retail AI framework, Sense → Decide → Deliver → Attribute, enables brands and retailers to measure the full impact of digital content, physical interactions, and transaction outcomes. Through subsidiaries like Alpha Modus Financial Services, the company is actively deploying technologies that merge artificial intelligence, retail media, and financial access across the physical retail landscape.

Learn more at www.alphamodus.com .

Explore our patent portfolio at alphamodus.com/what-we-do/patent-portfolio/ .

Read the latest news in our press room at alphamodus.com/press-room/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Alpha Modus's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections, and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Alpha Modus's expectations with respect to future performance.

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. ("Alpha Modus") cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Alpha Modus does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc.

Email: ir@alphamodus.com

Website: www.alphamodus.com

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Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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