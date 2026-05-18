Alpha Cash is Live - Alpha Modus Unleashes a Fintech App Aimed at the $347 Billion Broken Banking Machine

Live Nationwide Platform Combines Mobile Banking, Physical Retail Infrastructure, AI-Driven Commerce, and Cash Access to Attack One of America’s Largest Untapped Consumer Markets
CORNELIUS, N.C., May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD), through its subsidiary Alpha Modus Financial Services (“AMFS”), today announced the official commercial launch of Alpha Cash - a live, scalable, retail-powered financial platform engineered to modernize how millions of Americans move, store, access, and use money.
The Alpha Cash mobile app is now live in the Apple App Store, backed by a growing physical kiosk infrastructure embedded directly into retail environments.
This is not another fintech app.
This is infrastructure.
And it is going live into a market Wall Street, legacy banks, and Silicon Valley have largely failed to serve for decades.
A MASSIVE MARKET HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT
America’s financial system still leaves tens of millions of consumers trapped in high-friction, high-fee financial workflows:
- Approximately 5.6 million U.S. households remained unbanked (FDIC 2023 National Survey of Unbanked and Underbanked Households (published November 2024)
- Tens of millions more were underbanked
- Americans spent an estimated $347 billion annually on fees and interest tied to legacy financial systems (Source: Financial Health Network, FinHealth Spend Report 2023 (2022 data, published June 2023)
- Millions still operate primarily in cash despite the explosive growth of digital commerce
For decades, the market accepted this dysfunction as permanent.
Alpha Modus did not.
Alpha Cash was built specifically to attack that inefficiency at scale.
“We believe the market has massively underestimated both the size and urgency of this opportunity,” said William Alessi, CEO of Alpha Modus. “Alpha Cash is not a feature inside someone else’s ecosystem. It is a standalone financial access platform designed from the ground up for consumers traditional banking systems overlooked, ignored, or priced out. The platform is now live, the infrastructure is deployed, and we believe this positions Alpha Modus to participate in one of the largest untapped financial markets in America.”
THIS IS WHERE FINTECH BREAKS.
THIS IS WHERE ALPHA CASH BEGINS.
Most fintech companies were designed for consumers who already have banking access.
Alpha Cash was designed for everyone else.
The platform currently enables:
- In-person cash loading
- Free Peer to Peer transfers
- Domestic and international money remittance across 19 countries
- Reloadable prepaid debit card access
- Gift card purchases
- Ticket and event purchases
- Mobile Top-Up
Upcoming features in development include:
- Ultra-low-cost same-day check deposits 1.5% fees versus legacy fees of up to 10%
- The ability to link external bank accounts
- Bill Pay functionality without requiring a traditional bank account
- Expanded retail financial services integrated directly into physical commerce environments
PHYSICAL RETAIL IS THE MOAT
While most fintech companies compete inside crowded app stores, Alpha Cash combines:
- A fully functional mobile financial platform
- A growing network of physical retail kiosks
- AI-driven engagement infrastructure
- Cash-to-digital conversion capability
- Local in-store accessibility in locations consumers already visit every day
This “phygital” model creates a distribution advantage most fintech platforms simply do not have.
LIVE TODAY. EXPANDING AGGRESSIVELY.
- Initial kiosks currently deployed in Texas.
- Additional deployments are planned through ongoing pilot program with a national retailer.
- More than 4,000 retail locations have been identified for future expansion opportunities
The strategy is straightforward:
Deploy → Scale → Embed → Monetize
EARLY USER ACQUISITION CAMPAIGN NOW LIVE
FREE CHECK DEPOSITS for qualified users through June 30, 2026.
Learn more at alphacash.ai
About Alpha Modus Holdings
Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. ("Alpha Modus" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AMOD) is a vertical AI company focused on real-time, in-store shopper engagement and attribution. Its patented "closed-loop" retail AI framework, Sense → Decide → Deliver → Attribute, enables brands and retailers to measure the full impact of digital content, physical interactions, and transaction outcomes. Through subsidiaries like Alpha Modus Financial Services, the company is actively deploying technologies that merge artificial intelligence, retail media, and financial access across the physical retail landscape.
Learn more at www.alphamodus.com.
Explore our patent portfolio at alphamodus.com/what-we-do/patent-portfolio/.
Read the latest news in our press room at alphamodus.com/press-room/.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Alpha Modus's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections, and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Alpha Modus's expectations with respect to future performance.
Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. ("Alpha Modus") cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Alpha Modus does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.
Contact Information
Investor Relations
Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc.
Email: ir@alphamodus.com
Website: www.alphamodus.com
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