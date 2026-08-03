Alpha Cash Introduces First Super Connector Ecosystem, Launching a New Model for Community-Based Financial Access

CORNELIUS, N.C., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Cash, the mobile financial services platform operated by Alpha Modus Financial Services, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD), today announced the launch of its first “Super Connector” ecosystem, introducing a new community-driven model for expanding financial access through trusted local organizations rather than traditional banking infrastructure.





The inaugural Super Connector is anchored in Southern California and Los Angeles County, bringing together independent organizations that collectively serve at least hundreds of thousands of consumers across education, housing, athletics, and community advocacy. Rather than replacing these organizations, Alpha Cash plans to equip them with a shared financial technology platform that will enable each of them to extend modern financial services to the communities they already know and serve.

Unlike traditional financial institutions that rely on costly customer acquisition and physical branch expansion, the Super Connector model should enable Alpha Cash to grow through organizations that have already earned the trust of their communities. Each participating institution maintains its own leadership, mission, and identity while leveraging Alpha Cash's payments infrastructure and financial technology platform.

The goal of the first Super Connector ecosystem is to onboard one million (1,000,000) users to the Alpha Cash platform from organizations serving students, athletes, assisted households, housing units and civil rights chapters nationwide.

Together, these organizations create a powerful community network that should allow Alpha Cash to deliver financial services through relationships that already exist rather than asking consumers to establish new ones.

"We are not building another financial app," said William Alessi, Chief Executive Officer of Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. "We are building a national financial distribution network powered by organizations that have spent decades earning the trust of their communities. The traditional banking model asks people to come to the institution. We believe financial services should meet people where they already are."

Alessi continued, "Every Super Connector could expand our reach dramatically. Instead of opening branches or spending heavily to acquire customers one by one, we will partner with organizations that already serve thousands, even tens of thousands of people every day. They remain independent, continue fulfilling their mission, and Alpha Cash will provide the technology and payments infrastructure that should allow them to offer meaningful financial access. Your ZIP code should never determine whether you can access modern financial services."

Los Angeles serves as the first implementation of a model designed to be replicated in markets across the United States. Collectively, the organizations participating in the inaugural ecosystem should extend Alpha Cash's reach across California, Indiana, Georgia, and additional national markets through institutions that already maintain trusted relationships within their communities.

"Across America, millions of hardworking people remain underserved by traditional financial institutions despite being deeply connected to schools, housing organizations, community groups, and advocacy organizations," said Sasha Asgary, Chief Strategy Officer of Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. "The Super Connector model bridges that gap by connecting trusted institutions with modern financial technology. We believe this represents a fundamentally different approach to expanding financial inclusion."

Through a single mobile experience, Alpha Cash provides consumers with access to check deposit, money transfers, prepaid debit services, remittances, and additional everyday financial tools designed specifically for unbanked and underbanked households.

The Super Connector framework is expected to become a cornerstone of Alpha Cash's long-term growth strategy, enabling the platform to scale efficiently while strengthening the organizations that already serve as trusted anchors within their communities.

Learn more at alphacash.ai and alphamodus.com.

Alpha Cash is available on iOS and Android.

About Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc.

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (“Alpha Modus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMOD) is a vertical AI company focused on real-time, in-store shopper engagement and attribution. Its patented “closed-loop” retail AI framework, Sense → Decide → Deliver → Attribute, enables brands and retailers to measure the full impact of digital content, physical interactions, and transaction outcomes. Through subsidiaries like Alpha Modus Financial Services, the company is actively deploying technologies that merge artificial intelligence, retail media, and financial access across the physical retail landscape.

Website: alphamodus.com

Patent portfolio: Open Link

Press room: alphamodus.com/press-room

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Alpha Modus’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections, and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Alpha Modus’s expectations with respect to future performance.

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (“Alpha Modus”) cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Alpha Modus does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Nothing herein shall be construed as an offer to buy or sell any securities of Alpha Modus or any other entity.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc.

Email: ir@alphamodus.com

Website: alphamodus.com

Follow us on LinkedIn | Follow us on X

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/31626143-abda-4313-867f-a09bfceb7f02