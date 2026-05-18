ASUS Brings Its Latest Chromebooks to Walmart

Fremont, CA, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS today announced that updated versions of its Chromebook CX15 and Chromebook Plus CX34 are now available at Walmart. Featuring updated processors, colors, and military-grade durability, both devices are designed to deliver reliable, everyday performance for work, school, and entertainment.

New ASUS Chromebooks Come to Walmart

The latest ASUS Chromebook CX15 arrives at Walmart with an Intel Processor N50 and two new colors, Pastel Purple and Forging Blue, joining the existing Pure Grey. The updated Chromebook Plus CX34 steps up with the new Intel Core 3 100U processor and a Full HD touchscreen for enhanced everyday performance.





ASUS Chromebook CX15 (CX1505CTA)

ASUS Chromebook CX15 is designed for everyday essentials, offering 128GB of storage for your apps and files. This portable device is powered by an Intel N50 processor so whether you're tackling a full study day or unwinding with your favorite content, the CX15 delivers a reliable, protected experience that keeps up with your life.

Designed with all-day use in mind, the CX15 features a 15.6-inch NanoEdge display with Full HD 1920x1080 backed by up to 13 hours of battery life so you can get through your school and work day without worrying about finding an outlet. Versatility is built in at every turn, witha privacy shutter, Wi-Fi 6, a 180-degree lay-flat hinge, and comprehensive connectivity including dual USB-C ports, USB-A, HDMI, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Security comes standard with the ASUS Chromebook CX15, which has never had a virus thanks to ChromeOS's built-in protection and the Titan C2 security chip, giving you the peace of mind to focus on what matters most. Speedy and secure, the ASUS Chromebook CX15 is built to meet Military Grade standard MIL‑STD 810H, making it suitable for all your daily tasks.

ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 (CX3402CVA)

ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 is built for users ready to step up from a basic Chromebook, with the performance and Chromebook Plus features to handle real productivity. It offers fast performance and responsive multitasking with the refreshed intel core 3 100U processor to help you get more done. Its stylish, lightweight, and durable build makes it a great companion for daily work and life use.

Under the hood, the refreshed Intel processor, 8GB of memory, and 256GB of storage deliver the power to edit files, stream full HD content, and handle everything in between. The CX34's 14-inch full HD anti-glare touchscreen brings your content to life with a clearer, more immersive viewing experience, while the 180-degree lay-flat hinge and lightweight build make it easy to use wherever inspiration strikes. Fast and stable wi-fi 6E keeps you connected at every turn, and comprehensive port options, including dual USB-C, dual USB-A, HDMI, and a 3.5mm audio jack, to ensure you're never short on connectivity.

As a Chromebook Plus, the CX34 brings Google's latest AI experiences into the everyday workflow. Chat with Gemini to supercharge your ideas, right from your home screen with just a tap on the Gemini icon, you can get help planning, writing, learning, and more. Help Me Write and Help Me Read extend that assistance to any input field or document, turning everyday tasks like drafting emails, filling forms, and reviewing PDFs into one-click actions.

Creativity and communication get the same treatment. Magic Editor in Google Photos lets users reposition, resize, and reimagine elements within their photos, while on-device Studio Look corrects lighting and applies background blur on any video call platform.

Security is built into every layer of the ASUS Chromebook CX34, with ChromeOS's proven track record of zero viruses reinforced by the titan C2 security chip, so your data and privacy are always protected.

Availability & Pricing

The ASUS Chromebook CX15 will be available in Pastel Purple, Forging Blue and Pure Grey at Walmart May 18 in the United States starting at $199.00.

The ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 will be available at Walmart May 18 in the United States starting at $449.00.

For more information, please visit https://www.asus.com/us/ or contact your local ASUS representative.

Press Contacts

asuspr_usa@asus.com

SPECIFICATIONS

Chromebook CX15 (CX1505CTA)

Model Name CX1505CTA-WS48G CX1505CTA-WS48P CX1505CTA-WS48B Color Pure Grey Pastel Purple Forging Blue Availability Online In-store and Online In-store and Online Operating System ChromeOS Processor Intel® Processor N50 1.0 GHz (6MB Cache, up to 3.4 GHz, 2 cores, 2 Threads) Integrated GPU Intel® UHD Graphics Display 15.6-inch Panel Size



300nits Brightness



FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 resolution



Anti-glare display



800:1 contrast



Non-touch screen



87 % Screen-to-body ratio



60Hz refresh rate Military grade US MIL-STD 810H military-grade standard Memory 4GB LPDDR5 on board Storage 128G eMMC Front-facing camera 720p HD camera

With privacy shutter Wireless Wi-Fi 6(802.11ax) (Dual band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card Keyboard Chiclet Keyboard



NumberPad I/O ports 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C support display / power delivery

1x HDMI 1.4

1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack Audio Built-in speaker

Built-in microphone Battery 42WHrs, 3S1P, 3-cell Li-ion AC Adapter TYPE-C, 45W AC Adapter, Output: 15V DC, 3A, 45W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal (wallomount) Dimension (WxHxD) 14.15" x 9.14" x 0.79" in Weight With Battery: 3.53 lbs



Without Battery: 3.17 lbs Security Kensington Nano Security Slot™(6x 2.5mm)

Titan C Security Chip Built-in Apps MyASUS Base Warranty 1Y Pick up/ return; Accidental Damage Protection

ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 (CX3402CVA)

Model Name CX3402CVA-WB86T Color Rocky Grey Operating System ChromeOS Processor Intel® Core™ 3 Processor 100U 1.2 GHz (10MB Cache, up to 4.7 GHz, 6 Cores) Integrated GPU Intel® Graphics Display 14.0-inch Panel Size



250nits Brightness



FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 Resolution



Anti-glare display



60Hz Refresh rate



Touch screen



80 % Screen-to-body ratio Military grade US MIL-STD 810H military-grade standard On board memory 8GB LPDDR5 on board Storage 256G UFS Front-facing camera 1080p FHD camera

With privacy shutter Wireless Wi-Fi 6E(802.11ax) (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card NumberPad N/A Keyboard type Backlit Chiclet Keyboard I/O ports 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C support display / power delivery

1x HDMI 1.4

1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack Audio Built-in speaker

Built-in array microphone Battery 50WHrs, 3S1P, 3-cell Li-ion AC Adapter TYPE-C, 45W AC Adapter, Output: 15V DC, 3A, 45W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal (wall mount) Dimension (WxHxD) 12.85" x 8.44" x 0.74" in Weight (with Battery) With battery: 3.15 lbs



Without battery: 2.73 lbs Base Warranty 1Y Pick up/ return; Accidental Damage Protection

ABOUT ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world’s most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today’s technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.





Fortune Most Admired Companies 2026

Press Inquiries

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https://www.asus.com/

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