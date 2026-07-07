ASUS ROG G700 and ASUS NUC 16 Win Future’s Best of Show Awards for 2026, Presented by Tech & Learning

Fremont, CA, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ASUS ROG G700 and ASUS NUC 16, manufactured by ASUS Computer International, are recipients of Future’s Best of Show Award, presented at ISTELive 2026 by Tech & Learning — the ROG G700 in the Higher Education category, and the NUC 16 in the Secondary Education category.

ROG G700 Desktop

Tech & Learning’s Best of Show Awards are evaluated by a panel of industry expert judges and editors, and are selected on a points score against a range of criteria, including innovation, feature set, reliability, and performance.

The products nominated for the Best of Show program, provide an outstanding overview of new technology on the show floor and shine a spotlight on the products, and businesses behind them, who are transforming education in schools around the world,” said the awards editorial team.

ASUS ROG G700

The ROG G700 is a tournament-grade gaming desktop from ASUS Republic of Gamers, built exclusively from ROG and ASUS components and validated in-house for performance and reliability. Powered by up to an Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 285K processor and up to an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 GPU, the 58-liter full tower runs on a 1000W power supply built to handle its highest-end configurations without strain. Standard sized components and a tool-less chassis make upgrades and maintenance straightforward for IT staff managing a shared lab or tournament fleet, while a quad-fan airflow system, with an optional 240mm AIO liquid cooler, and included dust filters keep the system running cool and clean through long deployment cycles.

During the 2025–2026 academic year, that platform anchored one of ROG’s largest collegiate esports deployments to date. ASUS ROG served as Official PC Provider to the three largest collegiate esports organizations in North America, including NACE (4,000+ athletes, 150+ institutions), PlayVS (900+ campuses), and NECC (500+ colleges and universities), with the G700 powering tournament play throughout the season.

"Esports gives students a way to build teamwork, communication, and strategic thinking skills while opening doors into STEM, game design, and content creation," said Shawn Chang, General Manager, System Business Group, ASUS North America. "This recognition from Tech & Learning means a lot because it's tied to a real deployment. The G700 was on the tournament floor all season, and it held up to what competitive play demands.”

ASUS NUC 16 Pro

The NUC 16 Pro brings AI-accelerated performance into K-12 classrooms in a form factor that schools can realistically deploy and manage at scale. Powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra 3 processors and Intel Arc B390 graphics, the NUC 16 Pro delivers up to 180 TOPS of AI performance in a small form factor, enabling students to explore AI-assisted learning, teachers to streamline lesson planning, and administrators to enhance productivity, all from a device that mounts behind a monitor and disappears from the desk entirely.

As demand grows for classroom workstations capable of handling professional-grade tools like Adobe Premiere Pro, Blender, and AutoCAD, the NUC 16 Pro is built for exactly this moment. Its Intel Arc B390 integrated graphics handle the creative and computational workloads that STEAM programs now require, in a form factor that makes deployment across a computer lab or full campus genuinely feasible. For IT teams, the toolless design minimizes maintenance downtime, while ASUS Control Center enables centralized remote management from a single dashboard, enabling IT managers to access and troubleshoot from anywhere.

Reliability in education is everything. The NUC 16 Pro is MIL-STD-810H certified, passing rigorous testing for temperature, vibration, and shock, real-world conditions shared classrooms and busy computer labs produce daily. A dual-fan thermal design ensures sustained performance under continuous workloads, making it well-suited for 24/7 operation, backed by a 3-year warranty and 24/7 support for the full lifecycle of a school’s technology deployment.

Press Contacts

ASUS USA PR Team: asuspr_usa@asus.com

Notes to editors

ASUS ROG G700 Product Page: https://us.rog.gg/ROG_G700

ASUS NUC 16 Pro: ASUS NUC 16 Pro

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About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world’s most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today’s technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.

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