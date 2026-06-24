ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 Now Available with 320W Total System Power and New ROG Nebula Extreme Low Motion Blur (ELMB) Displays

Fremont, CA, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) announced today that the 2026 ROG Strix SCAR 18 is now available for purchase from ASUS and partner retailers. Built for gamers, creators, developers, and power users, the refreshed flagship pairs an Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 290HX Plus processor with up to an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 Laptop GPU, delivering up to 320W of sustained maximum total system power for demanding gaming, creative, and AI workloads.

ROG Strix Scar 2026

The Strix SCAR 18 also features a ROG Nebula HDR Display with the world’s first 18-inch 4K 240Hz mini-LED laptop panel with i￼, bringing sharp detail, high refresh rates, and vivid HDR to a desktop-replacement form factor. Tool-less access, ROG Q-Latch SSD bays, and signature Aura RGB lighting round our flagship design that’s built for performance today and upgrades tomorrow.

Desktop-class power

The 2026 ROG Strix SCAR 18 is engineered for users who expect uncompromised performance in a laptop form factor. The Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus processor delivers strong single and multi-threaded performance while the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU supports the latest GPU acceleration technologies, including DLSS 4, and Multi-Frame Generation.

With up to 320W of total system power – a massive increase from last year’s 255W – and a maximum 175W TGP for the GPU, the Strix SCAR 18 is built for everything from open-world AAA gaming and competitive e-sports to content creation, 3D rendering, video workflows, and local AI development.[A1]

Cooling to match the power

ROG Intelligent Cooling enables the Strix SCAR 18 to sustain its performance under heavy loads. The chassis routes exhaust through rear vents away from the mousing hand, while side, bottom, and keyboard-deck intakes create a streamlined path for airflow. Directed internal airflow also helps reduce temperatures around surface-mounted components by up to 5°C (41°F).

The cooling system features a 20% thicker vapor chamber than the previous generation, ultrathin 0.1mm copper fins with a total surface area of 246,898mm², and redesigned CPU and GPU fans that drive 91% more airflow than the previous generation. Dedicated graphite-and-copper cooling for the PCIe® 5.0 SSDs helps maintain high storage speeds during demanding sessions.

ROG Nebula HDR visuals

ROG Strix SCAR 18’s ROG Nebula HDR Display combines an 18-inch 4K 240Hz mini-LED panel with over 2000 dimming zones, up to 1600 nits of peak brightness in HDR, 100% DCI-P3 color coverage, and a VESA® ClearMR 11000 rating. AGLR technology reduces light reflections by 55% and delivers 4.5X better contrast, helping games, movies, and creative projects look clear in a wider range of environments.

ROG Nebula ELMB uses an eight-zone strobing approach designed to improve motion clarity across the panel while supporting variable refresh rates. The result is a sharper, smoother visual experience for fast-paced games without the compromises typically associated with traditional whole-panel strobing.

Built for upgrades

The Strix SCAR 18 is designed for enthusiasts who want room to grow. Its tool-less bottom panel provides quick access to RAM and SSD slots, and ROG Q-Latch drive bays secure storage without screws. A full-surround Aura RGB light bar, illuminated ROG Eye logo, and AniMe Vision lighting array deliver the signature ROG look, while all RGB lighting can be disabled in Armoury Crate for a more understated appearance.

Connectivity includes dual Thunderbolt™ 5 ports, a 2.5G LAN port, HDMI® 2.1 FRL, WiFi 7, and a wide range of USB ports, giving gamers and creators flexibility at home, at events, or on the go.

Availability & Pricing

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 will be available for pre-order June 24, 2026, in the United States from our ASUS Online Store and retailer partners below:

Press Contacts

ASUS USA PR Team: asuspr_usa@asus.com

Notes to Editors

ASUS USA Pressroom: https://www.asus.com/us/news/

ASUS USA Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asus.n.america/

ASUS USA X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/ASUSUSA

i Based on publicly available information as of April 2026, ROG Strix SCAR 18 is the only gaming laptop known to feature a 4K resolution and 240Hz refresh rate in a single 18" mini-LED panel with ELMB.

[A1]Are we able to talk about the wattage increase from the previous generation? It went from 255W to 320W so it’s a big jump

[A2]G835LWG-DB96: ASUS Store

G835LXG-DB96: ASUS Store

[Au3]thanks for links update -- changed!

Press Inquiries

Anthony Spence

asuspr_usa [at] asus.com

https://www.asus.com/

48720 Kato Road | Fremont, CA 94538

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=vfoqpwSpKEU