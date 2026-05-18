Willis announces Corporate Risk & Broking North America growth leadership appointments

NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis, a WTW business (NASDAQ: WTW), today announced new leadership appointments designed to strengthen its growth platform across Corporate Risk & Broking North America.

Michael Butch joins the business as Growth Operations Leader for North America. In this newly created role, he will drive alignment, efficiency and consistency across growth initiatives to help accelerate pipeline development and conversion, Request for Proposal (RFP) adoption and recruitment. Butch brings more than 20 years of experience in sales analytics, financial analysis and data-driven decision-making. He joins Willis from Marsh, where he most recently served as North American Sales Analytics and Insights Lead.

Jim Blaney has been appointed Growth Enablement Leader, North America, effective immediately. In this role, he will focus on equipping teams with the tools, insights and capabilities needed to support new business generation, client retention and disciplined sales execution. Blaney has held multiple leadership positions throughout his career at WTW and most recently served as Head of Sales and Client Management. He brings deep expertise in organic growth, disciplined sales execution and specialization-led strategies.

Butch and Blaney join Brian Hetherington, Strategic Growth Leader, North America, as part of the North America Growth leadership team, reporting to Paul Graziano, Chief Growth Officer for Willis. Together, the team will work to accelerate growth and strengthen client engagement across North America.

“These appointments mark another step in building a stronger, more connected growth platform across North America,” said Graziano. “Mike, Jim and Brian bring deep expertise, trusted leadership and a strong commitment to culture and community – key reasons clients choose WTW and continue to grow with us over the long term.”

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success - and provide perspective that moves you.

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