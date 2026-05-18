Datatruck’s 16 Fuel Integrations Set a New Standard for Carrier Cost Visibility

CHICAGO, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datatruck , the AI-native transportation management system (TMS) for carriers and brokers, today highlighted the depth of its fuel integration network, which now spans 16 active partners connecting carriers to the cost data that drives their operations. Native integrations with Pilot, EFS, ComData, Relay Payments, and Motive sit alongside a dozen additional fuel card, factoring, toll, payment, and telematics providers, giving carriers a unified view of fuel spend, payment flows, and vehicle data inside a single platform.

Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration data shows that 95.5 percent of U.S. motor carriers operate ten trucks or fewer, meaning the overwhelming majority of the industry runs without a dedicated data team or a CFO on staff. For those carriers, the TMS is their financial visibility, and a platform that cannot see fuel spend, payment status, and vehicle performance in one place is a platform that leaves money on the table every week.

“The number and quality of integrations a TMS carries is the single most accurate proxy for how complete the system actually is,” said Bek Ergashev, Chief AI Officer and Co-Founder, Datatruck. “It’s not the interface. It’s not the reporting module. It’s not even the AI capabilities built on top of it. Integrations determine what the system can see, and what the system can see determines every decision a carrier makes after that.”

The fuel integration depth, part of a network that now spans more than 150 active partners, reinforces Datatruck's position as one of the most deeply integrated TMS platforms on the market. While many systems in the category advertise long feature lists, few can match the breadth of live connections required to capture a carrier’s complete cost picture. Fuel and factoring data, in particular, represent two of the largest controllable line items in the operating budget of every trucking company, and the ability to pull that data automatically, in real time, is what separates a reporting tool from an operational command center.

For carriers, the practical impact is measurable. A fleet running disconnected tools has to stitch together fuel card statements, factoring records, toll records and telematics reports by hand, and by the time the reconciled numbers arrive, the decisions that depend on them are already overdue. Datatruck’s native integrations eliminate that lag. Fuel purchases from EFS and ComData flow directly into the platform. Payment and fuel data from Relay Payments posts automatically against loads. Vehicle telematics from Motive feeds real-time location and performance data into dispatch and customer updates without manual check calls. The result is a single, reconciled view of every cost moving through the business.

“Fuel and factoring are the two largest cost drivers in any carrier's budget,” Ergashev said. “If a TMS can’t see them in real time, it isn’t a command center. It’s a silo with a nice dashboard. Our fuel integrations are what turn the platform into a complete operational picture rather than a partial one.”

The 16 fuel connections are part of Datatruck’s broader integration marketplace, which now includes additional active partners spanning load boards, factoring, compliance, and fleet analytics. Carriers can activate any integration directly within the platform, pairing it with Datatruck’s AI suite, which includes TruckGPT for document processing, AI Dispatcher for load matching, and AI Updater for automated broker and driver communications.

Carriers interested in the Datatruck integration marketplace can visit www.datatruck.io .

About Datatruck

Datatruck is the AI-native TMS built for carriers and the brokers who work with them. With more than 150 integrations, open API connectivity, and a full suite of AI capabilities including TruckGPT, AI Dispatcher, AI Updater, and AI Insight Analysis, Datatruck is the TMS built for how the trucking industry operates now and in the future. Learn more at www.datatruck.io.

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