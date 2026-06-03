Datatruck Powers PAVA Logistics' Scale to 200 Trucks with Real-Time Operational Visibility

CHICAGO, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datatruck , the AI-native transportation management system (TMS) for carriers and brokers, today announced operational results from its deployment with PAVA Logistics (PAVA), a U.S.-based carrier that has grown from a single truck in 2011 to a fleet of 200 trucks and 220 trailers. PAVA completed its full migration to Datatruck in two months and now manages dispatch, finance, and performance data inside a single platform.

PAVA built its business on financial discipline rather than aggressive expansion. The company maintains truck debt below 60 percent of total value, pays most trailers in cash, and keeps its fleet modern with trucks from 2023 or newer and trailers no older than 2022. As the carrier scaled, however, its previous TMS could not keep pace. The system lacked automation, slowed decision-making, and required the team to assemble cost and performance reports manually.

“In this business, you don't win by chasing the highest-paying load; you win by controlling cost per mile and knowing exactly where every dollar is going,” said Pavlo Vayda, CEO of PAVA Logistics. “Our old system kept that information scattered. Datatruck gave us one place to see profit, revenue, and driver performance per truck, which is the data we actually run the company on.”

After implementation, PAVA gained faster navigation between dispatch, driver, and financial data, clearer performance tracking for drivers and dispatchers, and instant comparisons for wage and equipment decisions. The platform mirrored PAVA's existing workflow, which kept training time low and limited disruption during the cutover.

The operational change has also reinforced PAVA's lean cost structure. With a distributed operations model and a workforce sized to the fleet rather than the market, the carrier needed a TMS that could surface anomalies without adding reporting headcount. Datatruck's unified design now handles that work, freeing the operations team to focus on margin discipline and equipment decisions instead of reconciling spreadsheets.

“PAVA is exactly the kind of company we built Datatruck for,” said Shah Rahmanov, CEO and Co-Founder of Datatruck. “Pavlo and his team run on cost-per-mile discipline, and they needed a platform that could surface profit and performance per truck without a finance team chasing spreadsheets.”

PAVA continues to add 30 to 40 trucks per year on the Datatruck platform, with cost per mile tracked in real time across the fleet. The full customer success story is available here https://www.datatruck.io/success-stories/pava-logistics%3A-running-200-trucks-with-discipline%2C-data%2C-and-datatruck.

About Datatruck

Datatruck is the AI-native TMS built for carriers and the brokers who work with them. With more than 150 integrations, open API connectivity, and a full suite of AI capabilities including TruckGPT, AI Dispatcher, AI Updater, and AI Insight Analysis, Datatruck is the TMS built for how the trucking industry operates now and in the future. Learn more at www.datatruck.io.

About PAVA Logistics

Founded in 2011, PAVA Logistics is a U.S.-based carrier operating 200 trucks and 220 trailers. The company specializes in dry van and flatbed freight and focuses on sustainable, cost-efficient growth.

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