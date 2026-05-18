Dubai, UAE, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto's Binance listing talks are growing louder every week, and sources close to the project confirm the deal is already secured behind the scenes. Search volume climbs in dozens of countries, the raise crossed $10.08 million, and a Binance launch during a bull run is the exact setup that turned early tokens into billion-dollar projects in every past cycle. This crypto update connects directly to that shift.

Yahoo Finance covered how ChatGPT mapped XRP price prediction through 2027 with no limits, and this crypto update raises the real question: whether a $1.48 large cap can compete with what a presale offers before listing.

Crypto Update: Pepeto Accelerates While the XRP Price Prediction Gets a ChatGPT Framework

Pepeto landing on Binance during a forming bull run is the setup that creates the largest returns in crypto. Binance listings have pushed tokens 30x to 50x on day one in past cycles, and Pepeto carries far more behind it than most tokens that received that boost. The XRP price sits at $1.48 per Coinbase after the CLARITY Act cleared the Senate Banking Committee on May 14, spot ETFs reached $1.32 billion in total inflows, and ChatGPT built its forecast tied to Bitcoin's cycle with the bear case at $2.50 to $4, base at $5, and bull case at $10 if ETF inflows pass $5 billion.

Bitwise holds a wider range, placing the XRP price prediction at $4.94 for 2026 and $29.32 by 2030 in its best case, while Standard Chartered sets its target at $7. Canary Capital's XRP ETF already pulls the token into large investment funds, and that kind of access did not exist in prior cycles.

Even ChatGPT's bull case for the XRP price prediction at $10 gives roughly 7x from $1.48, strong for a large cap but nowhere close to what a presale at Pepeto's stage delivers, and that gap explains why the biggest wallets never stake everything on a single position.

Crypto Update: Inside the Pepeto Project Pulling Capital From Every Corner of the Market

Pepeto runs a zero-fee exchange with AI contract screening across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, and every trade after launch feeds buying pressure directly back to the token. The Pepe ecosystem cofounder whose token crossed $7 billion leads the team, and SolidProof completed a full audit before the presale opened.

Large holders keep adding because every crypto update on Pepeto's community growth follows the same path Dogecoin traced before it created millionaires. Elon Musk's talk spreading across X, Telegram, and Reddit keeps that attention expanding, and the former Binance developer on the team turns that energy into real money entering the presale.

DOGE produced huge wealth with zero products behind it, and Pepeto brings that same community power paired with an exchange that keeps buying pressure growing well past listing day. A token with this utility and viral reach hitting Binance could produce multiples that make even the DOGE run look small. That is why watching the XRP price work toward $10 over years through ChatGPT's model feels slow compared to what Pepeto could produce in weeks after the Binance listing goes live.

Conclusion

Whether the XRP price prediction from ChatGPT lands at $5 or $10, the total crypto market in 2026 is headed toward levels no previous cycle reached, and that shifts the math for every presale with real demand behind it. DOGE and SHIB turned thousands into millionaires when the market was a fraction of today, and Pepeto carries the same attention and reach but adds a working exchange, cross-chain bridge, and AI scanner on top. In a market this large with real products, delivering less than what tokens with no utility produced in smaller markets is almost impossible.

The XRP price at $1.48 and this crypto update confirm that big money flows into crypto faster than ever, and because the presale is where the largest returns form, millions will be made from Pepeto with the only question being who holds when it happens. Rounds sell out ahead of schedule, the pace keeps rising, and the window before the expected Binance listing gets smaller every day, because once that listing arrives, every holder who waited carries the same kind of regret that lives whoever missed DOGE till nowadays.

Enter Pepeto Before the Presale Closes and the Listing Opens

FAQs

What does ChatGPT predict for XRP by 2027?

ChatGPT projects XRP between $2.50 and $10 by 2027 depending on ETF inflows and Bitcoin cycle rotation per Yahoo Finance. Bitwise holds a max case of $29.32 by 2030 while the XRP price sits at $1.48 after CLARITY passed committee.

Why is Pepeto expected to deliver stronger returns than XRP?

Pepeto is expected to deliver stronger returns than large caps including XRP, due to the advantage of no big market cap limitation, project building zero-fee trading, AI screening, and a cross-chain bridge, backed by 172% APY staking and a SolidProof audit.



