E.F. Hutton & Co. Serves as Exclusive Placement Agent on XORTX Therapeutics Inc. $5 Million Public Offering

NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E.F. Hutton & Co. (“E.F. Hutton”), an investment banking and financial advisory firm headquartered in New York City, today announced that it acted as the exclusive placement agent in connection with a $5 million public offering for XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (“XORTX” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: XRTX | TSXV: XRTX | Frankfurt: ANU), a late-stage clinical pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies to treat gout and progressive kidney disease.

The successful completion of this offering further demonstrates E.F. Hutton’s continued ability to execute strategic capital markets transactions and support growth-oriented companies across the healthcare and life sciences sectors. E.F. Hutton remains committed to providing tailored financing and advisory solutions designed to help innovative companies access capital, advance clinical development programs, and pursue long-term growth initiatives.

Joseph T. Rallo, Chief Executive Officer of E.F. Hutton & Co., commented, “We are pleased to have served as exclusive placement agent for XORTX Therapeutics in this financing as the Company continues advancing its differentiated pipeline of therapies targeting gout and progressive kidney disease. This capital raise reflects investor confidence in XORTX's focus on addressing significant unmet medical needs. We look forward to following the Company's continued advancement across its clinical development programs.”

The offering closed on May 15, 2026. XORTX intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

About E.F. Hutton & Co.

E.F. Hutton & Co. is an investment bank and broker-dealer headquartered in Manhattan, providing comprehensive advisory and financing solutions to a diverse range of clients including corporates, sponsors, and public-private partnerships. With a global footprint, we offer end-to-end investment banking services encompassing capital markets, PIPEs, private placements, M&A advisory, and strategic financing. The Executive Team at E.F. Hutton & Co. has a proven track record of delivering unwavering strategic advice to clients across the U.S., Asia, Europe, the UAE, and Latin America.

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