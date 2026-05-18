Funds Coin Announces Platform Upgrades to Enhance AI and Arbitrage Trading Bot Infrastructure

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Funds Coin, a provider of artificial intelligence trading technologies, today announced the deployment of its newly enhanced AI and Arbitrage trading infrastructure. The system updates are designed to streamline market analysis and automated execution for participants across global stock, forex, and digital asset markets.





The past few weeks have been marked by shift in the trading space, with investors opting for AI-assisted trading. During this period, Funds Coin came into the spotlight with its Strategic AI trading solutions, overtaking the discussions in several trading forums. Talking to a journalist, the Funds Coin's spokesperson said:

“We've created different bots for different trading needs, and lately we receive requests from traders having trouble choosing between arbitrage trading bots and predictive AI trading bots.”

It's no longer a question of whether to use trading bots. Instead, investors are looking for the best way to leverage trading bots to profit from the fast-paced trading markets.

AI Trading Bots vs Arbitrage Trading Bots

The following table is provided for illustrative reference only. Actual results may vary depending on market conditions, network activity, platform rules, asset performance, and infrastructure availability.





Funds Coin hereby declares that the above data is for platform reference only. Users should carefully read all platform terms and understand the relevant risks of participating in digital asset transactions before making any decisions.

The comparison comes down to determining whether, as a trader, you prefer the predictive power AI trading bots offer or the efficiency of arbitrage bots in discovering price discrepancies.

One offers an opportunity to make potential profits from predicting the future, while the other offers a chance to make an income from the present price differences across trading platforms.

The difference between these two types of trading bots is that, by design, they are programmed with different strategies for different market opportunities. The similarity is in automation and fast execution.

AI trading bots, by design, are futurists; using machine learning to analyze data, including historical prices, market sentiments, and even trading volume. The bots then make informed guesses of where an asset's price might move next.

“With our AI trading bots, we do backtesting to ascertain that the models would have made accurate predictions and trade executions in the past.” Said Funds Coin's spokesperson.

In contrast, the AI arbitrage bot is all about leveraging the market opportunities right now. Funds Coin's bots, for instance, scan numerous trading platforms simultaneously to identify temporary market inefficiencies that would benefit the trader. For example, a moment when an asset is trading at $10,000 in one exchange and trading at $10,053 in another exchange. It would then instantly buy from exchange one and sell on exchange 2, capturing a $53 difference. This is especially where bots are excellent because it depends on speed.

Choosing between these two simply means either the potential returns offered by AI trading bot or the compounding gAIns offered by arbitrage trading bots.

Funds Coin offers different AI trading and arbitrage trading plans, which may simplify the choice between the two trading solutions.

Funds Coin and The Future of AI-powered Trading

With the evolving financial markets and asset trading space, automation has become an integral part of investment. Investors seek trading automation tools that offer speed with data analysis, trade executions, and decision-making unclouded by emotions.

Funds Coin continues to position itself at the core of AI trading solutions, catering to the demands of most traders. Through AI quantitative trading solutions, the platform plans to continue advancing its technology, making it more accessible to beginners, enthusiasts, and experienced traders.

Starting Your Trading Automation Journey with Funds Coin

From Funds Coin's official website, create an account by clicking the “Sign Up” Follow the given steps, which take a few Choose a suitable AI trading plan and deposit Activate automated AI Monitor your portfolio activity through the platform’s intuitive

About Funds Coin

Funds Coin, popular among stock, forex, and crypto traders, is an all-in-one company building solutions around AI trading. The company aims to provide traders of all levels an opportunity to participate and potentially profit from the financial markets.

With the demand for AI trading rising, the company is reportedly rolling out updates to remain competitive as a global AI trading bot service provider.

Media Contact

Email: info@fundscoin.com

Website: https://fundscoin.com

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Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.