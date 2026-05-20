Denver, CO, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Funds Coin, a developer of automated quantitative trading technologies, today officially announced the roll-out of its mobile-first AI Options Trading Application. The new app is designed to provide retail investors with continuous, automated market monitoring and institutional-grade algorithmic execution capabilities across global stock, gold, and forex markets.

Trading used to require a desk, a screen, and hours of undivided attention. In 2026, that model is largely obsolete. Markets no longer wait for traders to sit in front of a desktop screen. Forex reacts to global headlines before many users wake up. Stock traders miss key setups because they are commuting, working, or simply away from their main terminal. Gold swings $30 to $50 per ounce in a single session on the back of a central bank statement or a geopolitical headline that lands at 2 am. For a growing number of investors, the answer is no longer screen time. It is smarter systems, AI trading automation running continuously from a device that fits in a pocket. That shift is what Funds Coin's options trading app is built around.

The Funds Coin App Has Become the Trading Terminal

The transition from desktop to mobile is not aesthetic; it is structural. In 2026, AI trading apps will no longer be simple automated scripts.

Data from the IMF and major global exchanges indicate that AI-driven algorithms now facilitate nearly 89% of global trading volume, up from approximately 60% in the early 2020s, and for individual traders and retail investors, the barrier to entry has collapsed. Institutional-grade tools once reserved for elite hedge funds and proprietary trading desks are now accessible via mobile and web-based AI trading apps.

What investors want from those apps, however, has become more precise. In 2026, mobile users prefer AI trading apps that are simple to start, easy to monitor, and strong enough to support real automation. not just price alerts or signal dashboards, but actual execution, strategy management, and risk control running continuously without manual input. The distinction between a notification tool and a genuine options trading app has never mattered more.

Three Markets. Three Sets of Demands. One App.

Understanding why Funds Coin's multi-market approach is gaining attention requires understanding what each market actually demands from an AI trading application in 2026.

Stocks: AI-related equities experienced rapid sector rotations throughout early 2026, with momentum shifting aggressively between Nasdaq growth names within single trading sessions as earnings data, interest-rate signals, and institutional positioning all collided in compressed windows.



Gold: Gold trading in 2026 has become particularly volatile, with daily session price shifts widening to $30–$50 per ounce from earlier typical ranges of $10–$20, driven by geopolitical tensions, Federal Reserve policy uncertainty, and active institutional position management across futures, options, and ETFs. Gold remains one of the most liquid assets globally, with average daily trading volume around $145 billion, making it simultaneously one of the most accessible and most technically demanding markets for automated execution. For gold traders, the app must operate when the user is not watching, because the most significant moves consistently happen in the hours between sessions.

Forex: Forex markets in 2026 are moving on rate expectations, inflation data, and geopolitical headlines, creating compressed windows where the difference between manual execution and automated execution can determine whether a trade captures an opportunity or chases one.

What Separates a Real AI Trading App From a Marketing Label

Not every app calling itself an AI options trading platform lives up to the description. The strongest AI trading platforms in 2026 are not necessarily the ones with the most features or the most aggressive return claims. They are the ones capable of delivering automation stability, infrastructure quality, and realistic risk control, evaluated on whether they can maintain consistent execution across changing market conditions, not just whether they can execute in ideal ones.

Inside Funds Coin's Options Trading App

Funds Coin's options trading app is designed specifically to close the gap between what investors need from mobile AI trading and what most platforms currently deliver. Funds Coin runs on infrastructure built to handle the heavy lifting, trade execution, and manage itself without manual input. AI drives both market analysis and order execution, and arbitrage-based models form the core of how opportunity is identified. Performance remains visible through real-time tracking and mobile access at all times.

The app's architecture covers the full trading lifecycle across stocks, gold, and forex:

Before a Trade — Funds Coin's platform provides access to real-time analysis, market observations, and AI-assisted insights that help establish clearer trading conditions prior to participation. The platform also supports users in understanding the market context before capital is deployed.

During Execution — Once conditions meet the strategy's predetermined thresholds, the arbitrage execution layer deploys automatically, capturing price inefficiencies between markets before they close, with the system following live market conditions using AI models that adjust as the environment evolves.

After Activity — Following market activity, users can review trading behaviour, assess decision patterns, and refine strategies over time. The platform's emphasis on continuous improvement and disciplined market participation is built into the post-trade review process rather than added on as a separate feature.

Starting With Funds Coin

The following table is provided for illustrative reference only. Actual results may vary depending on market conditions, network activity, platform rules, asset performance, and infrastructure availability.





Funds Coin hereby declares that the above data is for platform reference only. Users should carefully read all platform terms and understand the relevant risks of participating in digital asset transactions before making any decisions.

Complete the registration and get $50, providing immediate entry into live AI trading activity across the platform's multi-market automation infrastructure with no prior experience required. Plans scale progressively from there, with each tier connected to a different strategy type, execution depth, and market coverage level.

All plans operate on 24-hour settlement cycles, with activity visible at all times through the Funds Coin dashboard on web, Android, and iOS.

Understanding Funds Coin In Depth

Funds CoinIt is an AI-powered trading platform providing automated execution, real-time market analysis, and structured trading participation across stocks, gold, and forex markets. Built for accessibility and operational discipline, the platform combines quantitative strategy frameworks with an AI-driven execution infrastructure designed for traders at every experience level.

For more information or to activate a plan, visit fundscoin.com

Media Contact

Email: info@fundscoin.com

Website: https://fundscoin.com

#Artificial Intelligence Technology #AI Trading

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.