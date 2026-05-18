AvePoint to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences 

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvePoint (Nasdaq: AVPT; SGX: AVP), the global leader in AI data protection, unifying data security, governance, and resilience, today announced that members of the Company’s executive management team will present at the following investor conferences:



TD Cowen 54th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference (New York, NY): Thursday, May 28th at 10:15am ET

2026 Jefferies Software, Internet and AI Conference (Newport Beach, CA): Thursday, May 28th at 1:30pm PT

William Blair 46th Annual Growth Stock Conference (Chicago, IL): Tuesday, June 2nd at 4:00pm CT



D.A. Davidson 2026 Technology & Consumer Conference (Nashville, TN): Thursday, June 11th 12:50pm CT



In addition, AvePoint will attend the following investor conferences:



Baird 2026 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference (New York, NY): Wednesday, June 3rd



2026 Mizuho Technology Conference (New York, NY): Tuesday, June 9th



Morgan Stanley Virtual ASEAN Conference 2026 (Virtual): Thursday, June 18th



A live and archived audio webcast of all presentations will be available on the AvePoint Investor Relations website.

About AvePoint:

AvePoint is the global leader in data protection, unifying data security, governance, and resilience to provide a trusted foundation for AI. More than 28,000 customers rely on the AvePoint Confidence Platform to secure, govern, and rapidly recover data across Microsoft, Google, Salesforce, and other cloud environments. With a single platform for lifecycle control, multicloud governance, and rapid recovery paired with clear ownership across the business, we prevent overexposure and sprawl, modernize legacy and fragmented data, and minimize data loss and interruption. Our global partner ecosystem includes approximately 6,000 MSPs, VARs, and SIs, and our solutions are available in over 100 cloud marketplaces. To learn more, visit www.avepoint.com.



Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws including statements regarding the future performance of and market opportunities for AvePoint. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: changes in the competitive and regulated industries in which AvePoint operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting AvePoint’s business and changes in AvePoint’s ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, and the risk of downturns in the market and the technology industry. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of AvePoint’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Copies of this and other documents filed by AvePoint from time to time are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and AvePoint does not assume any obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. AvePoint does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations. Unless the context otherwise indicates, references in this press release to the terms “AvePoint,” “the Company,” “we,” “our” and “us” refer to AvePoint, Inc. and its subsidiaries.

Disclosure Information:

AvePoint uses the https://www.avepoint.com/ir website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Investor Contact

AvePoint

Jamie Arestia

ir@avepoint.com

(551) 220-5654

Media Contact

AvePoint

Nicole Caci

pr@avepoint.com

(201) 201-8143