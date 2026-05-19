Rapid Nutrition Advances Finalization of Australian Flagship Initiative

LONDON, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Nutrition PLC (Euronext Growth: ALRPD), a global HealthTech company focused on evidence-based nutrition brands, is pleased to provide an update regarding its Australian flagship initiative previously announced on 23 April 2026.

The Company has successfully completed its due diligence process, with final customary transaction procedures progressing toward completion in the coming weeks.

The transaction will expand Rapid Nutrition’s local market presence while immediately broadening its product offering through access to more than 89 leading third-party wellness and nutrition brands, complementing and supporting increased exposure of the Company’s own flagship brands.

The transaction is also expected to support the continued expansion of the Rapid Nutrition ecommerce platform through a broader range of market-leading wellness products and additional consumer engagement opportunities.

As previously outlined, management expects the transaction to support approximately A$5 million in additional annualized revenue opportunities across the Group’s broader operating ecosystem.

The transaction further strengthens the Group’s long-term positioning through the combination of owned brands, third-party brand representation, and integrated distribution capability.

Simon St Ledger, Executive Director of Rapid Nutrition, commented:

“We are very pleased with the progress the team has made in bringing this transaction toward completion. It represents an important milestone in the Company’s accelerated growth strategy for 2026, and further strengthens Rapid Nutrition’s position across owned brands, third-party brand representation, and integrated distribution capability.”

The Company looks forward to providing a further market update upon completion.

About Rapid Nutrition

Rapid Nutrition PLC is a global HealthTech company advancing wellness through evidence-based, personalized nutrition solutions. By leveraging artificial intelligence, advanced technologies, and clinical research, the company delivers products and programs designed to optimize nutrition, improve health outcomes, and promote sustainable, healthier lifestyles worldwide.

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@rnplc.com

Investor Access

+1 (855) 77-ALRPD

Disclaimer

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company’s expectations, intentions, plans, beliefs or forecasts. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and assessments made by the Company in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this announcement.

Except as required by applicable law or regulation, Rapid Nutrition PLC undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not guarantees of future performance.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute, or form part of, any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities of Rapid Nutrition PLC in any jurisdiction. This announcement does not constitute a prospectus, offering memorandum or admission document for the purposes of the UK prospectus regime, Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the “Prospectus Regulation”), the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (as amended), or the rules of any securities exchange or trading venue.

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