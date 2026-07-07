Rapid Nutrition Showcases HealthTech Strategy on Bloomberg Television

LONDON, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Nutrition PLC (Euronext Growth: ALRPD), a global HealthTech company combining evidence-based nutrition with intelligent technologies, has been featured on Bloomberg Television, where Managing Director Simon St Ledger discussed the Company's implementation of intelligent technologies and its vision for the future of personalized consumer health.

The interview highlighted Rapid Nutrition's practical implementation of intelligent technologies designed to enhance consumer engagement by combining the Company's proprietary nutritional knowledge, practitioner-informed wellness frameworks and educational resources to deliver more personalized, context-aware experiences at scale.

Rather than viewing artificial intelligence as a standalone initiative, Rapid Nutrition is embedding these capabilities across its broader HealthTech strategy to strengthen consumer education, personalized product guidance, investor communications and operational efficiency. Management believes the convergence of intelligent technologies, practitioner expertise and evidence-based nutrition represents an important evolution in how consumers engage with wellness brands.

These capabilities are expected to complement Rapid Nutrition's expanding retail operations by providing consumers with consistent educational resources and personalized product information while supporting retail teams with immediate access to structured wellness knowledge across both digital and physical environments.

Rapid Nutrition's technology strategy is underpinned by its broader commitment to evidence-based wellness, including participation in the ongoing U.S.–Australia TOPS osteoarthritis and joint health study involving women over 50, where SystemLS forms part of the broader wellness framework. The Company believes the integration of technology, clinical collaboration and practitioner expertise provides a differentiated platform for long-term growth.

Managing Director Simon St Ledger commented:

"Artificial intelligence is becoming part of everyday business, but we believe long-term value comes from practical implementation rather than simply adopting new technology. At Rapid Nutrition, we are integrating intelligent technologies across our consumer wellness and investor engagement platforms by combining decades of proprietary nutritional knowledge, practitioner expertise and clinically informed wellness frameworks to deliver more personalized experiences at scale. Bloomberg provided an opportunity to discuss how Rapid Nutrition is translating emerging technologies into practical consumer and investor applications, supporting our long-term vision of building a scalable HealthTech platform."

The Bloomberg interview provided an opportunity to showcase Rapid Nutrition's continued execution of its long-term HealthTech strategy and the practical implementation of intelligent technologies across consumer wellness and investor engagement.

The interview is available via the Company's website and investor relations channels.

About Rapid Nutrition

Rapid Nutrition PLC is a global HealthTech company advancing wellness through evidence-based, personalized nutrition solutions. By leveraging artificial intelligence, advanced technologies, and clinical research, the company delivers products and programs designed to optimize nutrition, improve health outcomes, and promote sustainable, healthier lifestyles worldwide.

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@rnplc.com

Investor Access (24/7 AI Platform)

+1 (855) 77-ALRPD

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This announcement contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's strategy, market opportunities, industry trends, product development activities, clinical research initiatives and future business prospects. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this announcement and should not be regarded as a representation that future plans, expectations or objectives will be achieved. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, Rapid Nutrition PLC undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not guarantees of future performance.

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