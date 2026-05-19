BingX Upgrades Bot Trading Infrastructure to Enhance Futures Strategy Flexiblity





PANAMA CITY, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3-AI company, today announced a major upgrade to its Bot Trading ecosystem, featuring a comprehensive revamp of its futures grid trading suite as the platform expands its capabilities across the crypto derivatives market.

The upgrade includes a redesigned trading interface, streamlined strategy creation flow, enhanced strategy management tools, and expanded performance analytics, aimed at improving execution flexibility, operational efficiency, and transparency for active traders navigating volatile market conditions.

Among the key additions to the upgraded suite are:

Frictionless Grid Modification: Traders can now shift active grid ranges based on changing market conditions and adjust parameters of active futures grid strategies without needing to stop and recreate their strategies, improving adaptability during volatile markets.

Traders can now shift active grid ranges based on changing market conditions and adjust parameters of active futures grid strategies without needing to stop and recreate their strategies, improving adaptability during volatile markets. Flexible Capital Utilization: The new customization feature allows traders to fine-tune the trading size for each grid level, enabling more flexible position management and risk allocation.

The new customization feature allows traders to fine-tune the trading size for each grid level, enabling more flexible position management and risk allocation. Dynamic Price Range: When market prices move beyond a strategy’s preset range, the system dynamically adjusts the grid range to follow market trends, allowing the strategy to continue operating without interruption.

When market prices move beyond a strategy’s preset range, the system dynamically adjusts the grid range to follow market trends, allowing the strategy to continue operating without interruption. Dense Order Placement: The maximum number of grids per strategy has been increased to 500, allowing for even more dense order placement.

The maximum number of grids per strategy has been increased to 500, allowing for even more dense order placement. Strategy Parameter Sharing: Users can now share grid strategy parameters via QR code or link, allowing others to copy and deploy high-performing strategies in one tap, while eligible inviters can earn additional subsidy voucher rewards.



The latest enhancements reflect growing demand for more adaptive bot trading infrastructure as digital asset markets continue to evolve toward increasingly sophisticated trading strategies and higher-frequency execution environments.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3-AI company, serving over 40 million users worldwide. Ranked among the top five global crypto derivatives exchanges and a pioneer of crypto copy trading, BingX addresses the evolving needs of users across all experience levels.

Powered by a comprehensive suite of AI-driven products and services, including futures, spot, copy trading, and TradFi offerings, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance, confidence, and efficiency.

BingX has been the principal partner of Chelsea FC since 2024, and became the first official crypto exchange partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP in 2026.

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bingx.com

For more information, please visit: https://bingx.com/

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