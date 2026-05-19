Sertexity Labs Inc. Files Form D With SEC for $5 Million Private Offering as AI Platform Expands Infrastructure

MIAMI, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sertexity Labs Inc., the company behind the Sertexity AI platform , has filed a Form D notice with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a private securities offering of up to $5 million. The filing marks a formal capital-raising step for the Florida-based company as it continues to build AI infrastructure, automated data systems, and digital-market technology.





The SEC filing lists SERTEXITY LABS INC . as a Florida corporation headquartered in Miami, with Evan Hartmore named as CEO. The company filed under Rule 506(c) of Regulation D, a private offering exemption that permits general solicitation when sales are limited to accredited investors and other regulatory conditions are met.

The filing lists a total offering amount of $5 million, with no securities sold at the time of the notice. For Sertexity, the filing adds a corporate finance layer to a broader development push across artificial intelligence, automation, crypto-market analytics, and platform infrastructure.

Sertexity Advances AI Automation And Digital-Market Infrastructure

Sertexity has been expanding its internal technology stack as demand grows for AI-driven systems capable of processing large volumes of market and platform data in real time. The company is developing automated data analysis processes, AI-powered decision systems, and infrastructure designed to support faster information processing across its ecosystem.

The platform’s current roadmap includes AI automation and crypto arbitrage operations, with intelligent systems built for market data analysis and the automated execution of internal trading processes. Sertexity has also introduced an updated AI system architecture and a new AI model focused on real-time information processing.

Alongside its AI development, Sertexity has continued to build user-facing infrastructure. Recent platform updates include the launch of a mobile application, a proprietary crypto wallet with platform integration, and a rapid account access system connected to a unique hardware device identifier. The company has also completed a platform redesign and expanded internal server capacity to support future scaling.

Filing Supports Next Stage Of Corporate Development

The Form D filing comes as AI platforms and automated systems continue to attract attention across digital markets. For Sertexity, the private offering creates a potential funding path for continued infrastructure expansion, product development, and deeper integration between AI systems and digital-asset tools.

Sertexity’s development strategy centers on automation, real-time data processing, and infrastructure capable of supporting more complex platform operations. The company’s work across AI analytics, crypto-market automation, wallet infrastructure, and mobile access is part of a broader effort to strengthen its technology ecosystem and prepare for larger-scale deployment.

The SEC filing adds a more formal capital-formation milestone to that expansion. With the offering listed at up to $5 million, Sertexity is positioning its next stage of growth around infrastructure depth, operational scalability, and continued development of AI systems for digital-market use cases.

About Sertexity

Sertexity is an AI-focused technology platform developing automation systems, digital-market infrastructure, and integrated user services. Its ecosystem includes AI-powered data analysis, real-time information processing, crypto-market automation tools, mobile access, wallet infrastructure, and scalable platform architecture.



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Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements related to Sertexity’s technology development, platform expansion, capital-raising plans, and future business objectives. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those described. This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities.