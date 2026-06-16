Sertexity Launches SRTXBOOST™ Swap protocol





MIAMI, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the cryptocurrency industry evolves, liquidity management has become one of the key challenges modern platforms face. To meet that challenge, Sertexity developed its own liquidity optimization technology - the SRTXBOOST™ Swap Protocol.

Sertexity is a digital asset liquidity platform that allows users to participate in shared liquidity pools and earn rewards generated by the ecosystem's operations. By contributing cryptocurrency to the platform's liquidity infrastructure, participants help support exchange activity and liquidity services while benefiting from the revenue generated across the ecosystem.

The platform generates revenue through digital asset exchange fees and by providing liquidity to other participants in the cryptocurrency market. A portion of this revenue is allocated to liquidity providers, creating a model where users can participate in the growth and activity of the ecosystem without actively trading themselves.

The protocol was built to improve how efficiently liquidity is used inside the Sertexity ecosystem, while also creating new income-generating opportunities across multiple lines of the platform's operations.

A New Approach to Liquidity Management

Traditional liquidity management systems often rely on static capital allocation models - where assets stay tied to specific business lines regardless of shifts in market activity. Over time, that can drag down capital efficiency.

The SRTXBOOST™ Swap Protocol takes a dynamic approach. The system analyzes activity across the ecosystem - demand for exchange transactions, infrastructure needs, and other operational metrics - and optimizes liquidity allocation accordingly.

This allows Sertexity to maintain a more flexible infrastructure - one that adapts to changing market conditions and keeps both exchange services and liquidity services running efficiently.

How SRTXBOOST™ Works

At the core of the protocol is an automated liquidity balancing mechanism.

The system analyzes:

exchange transaction activity within the ecosystem

the liquidity needs of internal services

demand for liquidity from external market participants

transaction volume dynamics

capital utilization efficiency

Based on these parameters, the protocol automatically reallocates liquidity across the ecosystem's various operational lines.

This allows available capital to be utilized with maximum efficiency and a stable level of liquidity to be maintained across all platform services.

The Revenue Generation Model

The SRTXBOOST™ Swap Protocol is an integral part of Sertexity's overall revenue generation model.

The ecosystem's revenue can be generated through:

fees from digital asset exchange transactions

providing liquidity to other market participants

infrastructure services within the ecosystem

By optimizing liquidity allocation and improving capital utilization efficiency, the protocol helps drive higher platform performance and supports the ecosystem's sustainable growth.

As the ecosystem expands, the protocol can adapt to rising transaction volumes and evolving market demands - without requiring fundamental changes to the platform's architecture.

The Next Generation of Liquidity Infrastructure

In line with Sertexity's development strategy, SRTXBOOST™ is a key piece of the company's long-term infrastructure roadmap.

The technology was built to support the growing needs of the digital asset market and to create a more efficient liquidity management model inside the ecosystem.

As the Sertexity platform scales, the company plans to expand the capabilities of SRTXBOOST™, broaden the technology's scope of application, and strengthen the infrastructure that powers liquidity across the entire ecosystem.