May Became a Record Month For Sertexity User Payouts

MIAMI, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For Sertexity , May was a month of several major milestones all at once. The company achieved a record volume of user payouts, surpassing every previous figure since the project launched. Inside the company, they point to active AI infrastructure development, a growing user base, and improved internal system efficiency as the driving forces behind the result.





One of the key growth drivers was the development of Sertexity's own AI solutions for crypto arbitrage. Throughout the month, the team kept refining the intelligent algorithms responsible for analyzing market data and spotting arbitrage opportunities. At the same time, the data processing infrastructure was expanded - allowing the system to handle even larger volumes of data and respond faster to shifts in the market environment.

Increased activity on the platform also played a significant role. The number of users tapping into the Sertexity ecosystem's capabilities keeps climbing, and right alongside it, so does the total volume of operations moving through the company's infrastructure. According to platform representatives, interest in AI automation remains one of the biggest growth drivers across the crypto industry.

Beyond the results on the platform itself, May also proved to be a strong month for the company's product division. Sales of the Sertexity branded crypto wallet crossed the 1,000-unit mark. Another highlight: a limited-edition branded merchandise collection completely sold out. Over the course of the month, users snapped up the entire available run of hoodies, t-shirts, and accessories in Sertexity's signature style. The company sees this as a clear signal of growing community engagement and brand momentum.

Against the backdrop of these results, Sertexity continues to invest heavily in its own technology foundation. In recent months, the company has rolled out an updated AI model, modernized the architecture of its intelligent systems, expanded server infrastructure, and strengthened internal data processing mechanisms.