Sertexity Launches Its Own Liquidity Ecosystem

MIAMI, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sertexity has announced an expansion of its business model and the launch of a new line of business focused on liquidity management in the cryptocurrency market. Platform users can now participate in a shared liquidity pool and earn rewards generated by the ecosystem - revenue that comes from exchange operations and from providing liquidity to other market participants.





In its early stages, Sertexity specialized in cryptocurrency arbitrage and building automated trading infrastructure designed to capitalize on market inefficiencies. The company developed its own technology solutions that enabled it to work efficiently with liquidity and digital assets in a fast-moving market environment.

As both the user base and the volume of capital on the platform grew, the company made the decision to expand its business lines. The infrastructure and experience Sertexity had built up in crypto markets allowed it to transition to a full-scale liquidity ecosystem model.

The shared liquidity pool is now deployed across several business lines at once. One of them is Sertexity's own exchange service, which facilitates digital asset exchange transactions and generates fee-based revenue. In addition, a portion of the liquidity is provided to other cryptocurrency platforms and market participants that need additional capital to support their own infrastructure.

The company notes that the core operating principle of the platform has remained unchanged for existing users. Participants can still place funds in the shared liquidity pool - but now the ecosystem puts that capital to work across multiple business lines simultaneously, expanding the platform's capabilities and creating additional revenue streams.

Sertexity's revenue is generated from fees collected on digital asset exchanges within its own exchange service, as well as from providing liquidity to external platforms. A portion of the platform's profit is distributed among liquidity providers who participate in the ecosystem's shared pool.

According to company representatives, this step was a natural continuation of the project's development. The experience gained in cryptocurrency arbitrage made it possible to build the technology foundation that is now being used to create a large-scale liquidity infrastructure.

Sertexity emphasizes that the transition to the new model doesn't mean leaving earlier work behind. On the contrary, the technology developed during the company's first stage of growth has become the foundation for the ecosystem's continued expansion and the launch of new products.

The company plans to keep developing its own liquidity infrastructure, expanding the capabilities of its exchange service, and increasing the number of partner integrations with other crypto market participants. According to the Sertexity team, it's the combination of exchange infrastructure and liquidity management that unlocks new opportunities - both for the platform's growth and for users who want to participate in the ecosystem and earn income from its expansion.