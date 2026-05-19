Exyn Defense Subsidiary Range Advances USSOCOM Evaluation Pathway for Autonomous Systems

PHILADELPHIA, PA, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exyn Technologies (“Exyn” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EXYN, EXYNW), a leader in autonomous mapping and perception-driven navigation for complex, GPS-denied environments, today announced it executed a Vendor Loan Agreement with the United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) to establish a pathway for future adoption of Range’s autonomy systems. Range also entered an agreement with Asylon Robotics to support the U.S. Air Force Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex, applying ExynAI to autonomous inspection and operational efficiency programs within the Organic Industrial Base (OIB).

“Exyn has spent years proving resilient autonomy in complex, GPS-denied commercial environments,” said Brandon Torres Declet, Chief Executive Officer of Exyn. “Following our public listing, we are accelerating our strategic focus on bringing that field-proven autonomy foundation into mission-critical government and defense applications through Range. Defense and government customers are not looking for theoretical autonomy. They need field-tested systems that can operate in GPS-denied, communications-degraded, and operationally complex environments. Through Range, we are taking the autonomy stack validated by Exyn’s commercial deployments and applying it to mission-critical government and defense requirements.”

About Exyn Technologies

Exyn Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXYN, EXYNW) is a leader in autonomous mapping and perception-driven navigation for complex, GPS-denied environments. Powered by ExynAI, the Company’s autonomy engine, Exyn enables high-accuracy 3D data capture across handheld, backpack, vehicle-mounted, aerial, and robotic deployments. Exyn serves customers across mining, construction, geospatial, infrastructure, industrial, and mission-critical environments. For more info, please visit, www.exyn.com .

About Range

Range is the defense-focused subsidiary of Exyn Technologies, focused on adapting and operationalizing ExynAI for government, defense, and mission-critical applications. Range supports autonomy integration across unmanned aerial systems, robotic ground systems, and multi-domain platforms designed for denied and mission-critical environments. For more info, please visit, www.exyn.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements regarding the proposed Offering of the Company, the realization of any potential advantages, benefits and the impact of, and opportunities created by, the Offering, and the ability of the Company to utilize the proceeds of the Offering in the manner intended, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. The forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions which could change materially in the future. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement or forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Media Contact

Vanessa Varian

Exyn

vvarian@exyn.com



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