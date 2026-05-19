American Fusion (OTC: AMFN) Highlights Progress Toward Commercialization in New Executive Interview

Executive Chairman Brent Nelson Discusses Texatron™ Fusion Platform, Growing Government Interest, and Path to Deployment

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) today announced the release of a new video interview featuring Executive Chairman Brent Nelson, providing a comprehensive update on the company’s progress toward commercialization of its proprietary Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ platform.

In the interview, Nelson outlines key milestones achieved in advancing Texatron™ from a conceptual technology to a practical, scalable energy solution, as well as increasing interest from defense, government, and commercial stakeholders.

“We’ve spent years taking a lifetime of scientific knowledge and turning it into a working machine,” said Brent Nelson, Executive Chairman of American Fusion. “Texatron™ is no longer just a science project, it’s a practical fusion engine, and we’re now focused on proving that at scale.”

Link to the interview: https://youtu.be/q1NZ9A221Io.

Advancing Toward Commercial Deployment

American Fusion recently completed its ninth prototype, a half-megawatt system, and is now constructing a five-megawatt pre-production unit. According to Nelson, the structural frame for the new system has already been completed, and the company is preparing for final assembly and testing.

“The five-megawatt unit represents a significant step forward. It’s compact, efficient, and designed for real-world deployment,” Nelson said. “Once we complete testing and certification, we’ll be positioned to move quickly into commercial applications.”

The company is currently in the final stages of regulatory certification in Texas and is preparing to conduct formal validation testing with independent experts.

“We’ve seen the system work internally,” Nelson added. “Now we’re bringing in third-party PhDs and internationally recognized testing equipment to validate and peer-review the results. That’s how we demonstrate to the world that fusion can work.”

Growing Government and Defense Interest

Following recent meetings in Washington, D.C., American Fusion reported significant interest from multiple branches of the U.S. military, as well as international engagement, including discussions with Canadian defense and space agencies.

“Every branch of the military we met with expressed interest in our technology,” said Nelson. “There’s a clear need for reliable, mobile, non-radioactive power solutions, especially in remote and strategic locations.”

The company is also pursuing potential projects in Northern Canada, including a letter of intent for a 20-megawatt installation, with additional opportunities under discussion.

Unique Advantages of Texatron™ Technology

Texatron’s fusion-based design differentiates it from traditional energy systems by producing no radioactive waste and offering portability and scalability.

“Unlike fission reactors, we don’t generate radioactive waste that requires long-term storage,” Nelson explained. “Our system is clean, compact, and transportable—you can put it on a truck, move it to a site, and plug it in.”

Nelson emphasized that recent advancements in power electronics—driven in part by the rapid growth of the data center industry—have accelerated Texatron’s development timeline.

“Technology that didn’t exist five years ago now enables us to efficiently capture and deliver power from our system,” he said. “That’s a major reason why we can move toward deployment today.”

Targeting High-Demand Energy Markets

American Fusion is prioritizing “behind-the-meter” opportunities, including data centers, industrial facilities, and remote operations, where demand for reliable, high-density power is rapidly increasing.

“Data centers are a perfect fit for our technology,” Nelson said. “They run on high-voltage DC, and our system produces exactly that. It’s a natural match with minimal conversion required.”

The company is also evaluating larger-scale systems, including 20, 50, and 100-megawatt units, with potential applications ranging from remote communities to hyperscale infrastructure.

A Clear Path Forward

With prototype development progressing, regulatory approval nearing completion, and market interest accelerating, American Fusion believes it is well-positioned to demonstrate the viability of its technology in the near term.

“The bottom line is that the Texatron fusion engine works,” Nelson concluded. “Over the next few months, we’re going to prove that through independent testing and show that fusion energy can be deployed commercially.”

About American Fusion Inc.

American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) is an advanced energy platform company focused on the development and commercialization of next-generation fusion energy technologies. The Company is advancing the Texatron™ Fusion Engine™, an aneutronic fusion platform, designed for modular, infrastructure-grade deployment across industrial, commercial, defense, and grid-constrained applications.

The Company’s development strategy emphasizes system-level engineering, disciplined intellectual property protection, and scalable architectures intended to support long-term commercial operation, while maintaining a focus on capital discipline and transparent corporate governance.

For more information about American Fusion and its Texatron™ platform, please visit: americanfusionenergy.com

For a Company Overview, please click here: American Fusion Overview

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions relating to technology development and commercialization, system integration and testing activities, patent filings, regulatory initiatives, financing activities, SEC registration and reporting matters, quarterly review procedures, exchange uplisting initiatives, future business operations, and related matters.

Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to technology development, testing outcomes, intellectual property protection, regulatory approvals, financing availability, litigation matters, SEC reporting timelines, exchange requirements, market conditions, and other factors beyond the Company’s control.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d522a5ee-22bf-44db-a8cc-ed2afc1ccae7