International Land Alliance, Inc. Reports Strong Sales at Rancho Costa Verde May 17th Sales Event

Gross Revenues Exceed $500,000

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB:ILAL), (“ILAL” or the “Company”), an international land investment and development firm, announced today that its recent sales event at Rancho Costa Verde generated gross revenues exceeding $500,000. Sales included multiple land parcels as well as one existing home.

Frank Ingrande, President & CEO, stated, “The success of this weekend’s sales event is a strong indication that the addition of Chuck Milles to our team, along with our recent management hires and expanded sales force, will drive significantly greater results in future events.”

Next Discovery Weekend: May 30th

The Company’s next 3-day/2-night Discovery Weekend at Rancho Costa Verde and Cabo Oasis is scheduled for May 30th.

Attendees will enjoy a fully hosted experience that includes breakfast, lunch, dinner, a welcome margarita party, and comfortable accommodations at a local hotel. Each guest will also receive a private, personalized tour of the property with a knowledgeable Rancho Costa Verde host who can answer questions about the community and available real estate opportunities.

“Our Discovery Weekends offer a fun, informative, and personalized way to experience everything Rancho Costa Verde has to offer,” the Company added.

To reserve your spot, please click here: Sales Tour Information

Please visit our website: www.ila.company

About International Land Alliance, Inc.

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) is an international land investment and development firm based in San Diego, California. As its core mission, the Company has embraced technology for sustainable and socially responsible solutions to provide accessible housing, in addition to using proptech and construction tech advanced applications to meet these goals. The Company is focused on acquiring attractive raw land primarily in Northern Baja California, often within driving distance from Southern California. The Company is also focused on acquiring desirable land and real estate assets in Southern California. The Company serves its shareholders by devoting considerable time and resources to seeking out the finest sites available and obtaining the necessary development permits to build a compelling portfolio of properties, which provide a diversity of investment and living options. ILAL builds environmentally friendly communities for vacation, retirement, and investment buyers.

For media inquiries, contact:

Investor Relations

jason@ila.company

(877) 661-4811



No Offer or Solicitation

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any states or jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Safe Harbor Statement

The press release may include certain statements that are not descriptions of historical facts but are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include the description of our plans and objectives for future operations, assumptions underlying such plans and objectives, and other forward-looking terminology such as "may," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "projects,” or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of such terms. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made herein. Such information is based upon various assumptions made by, and expectations of, our management that were reasonable when made but may prove to be incorrect. All such assumptions are inherently subject to significant economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies beyond our control and upon assumptions with respect to the future business decisions, which are subject to change. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that actual results will meet expectations and actual results may vary (perhaps materially) from certain of the results anticipated herein.

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