Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Transactions during 12 May 2026 – 18 May 2026
On 7 May 2026, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 593 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2026.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program 12 May – 18 May 2026:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
12 May 2026
13 May 2026
18 May 2026
|269,143
830,000
61,836
5,000
|15.13
14.87
14.93
15.31
|4,071,862
12,342,930
923,341
76,540
|Total, 12 May – 18 May 2026
|896,836
|14.88
|13,342,811
|Accumulated under the program
|1,165,979
|14.94
|17,414,673
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 83,186,122 own shares, corresponding to 5.73% of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no, +45 2025 5469
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