Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Transactions during 12 May 2026 – 18 May 2026

On 7 May 2026, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 593 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2026.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program 12 May – 18 May 2026:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement



12 May 2026



13 May 2026



18 May 2026 269,143



830,000



61,836



5,000 15.13



14.87



14.93



15.31 4,071,862



12,342,930



923,341



76,540 Total, 12 May – 18 May 2026 896,836 14.88 13,342,811 Accumulated under the program 1,165,979 14.94 17,414,673

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 83,186,122 own shares, corresponding to 5.73% of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no, +45 2025 5469

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