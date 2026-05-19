Charles IT Appoints Jessica Golle as Chief Revenue Officer

Middletown, CT, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charles IT, a leading managed IT and cybersecurity provider serving highly regulated industries, today announced the appointment of Jessica Golle as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Golle joined the company on February 16 and is leading Sales, Marketing, and Revenue Operations as Charles IT continues its expansion across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions.

The appointment comes during a period of continued growth for Charles IT, driven by increasing demand from organizations navigating complex cybersecurity, compliance, and operational challenges. The company recently completed the integration of its newest acquisition, expanding Charles IT’s footprint with offices in Chesapeake, Virginia and Providence, Rhode Island.

With more than 25 years of sales and go-to-market leadership experience, including 18 years in the MSP and MSSP space, Golle brings deep expertise in building scalable revenue organizations and helping businesses in regulated industries align technology strategy with growth, security, and compliance goals.

At Charles IT, she is focused on strengthening collaboration across revenue, account management, and client success teams to create a more seamless onboarding and service experience for clients.

“Businesses today need more than an IT vendor, they need a partner who can help them stay secure, compliant, and able to grow,” said Foster Charles, Founder & CEO of Charles IT. “Jess understands how to build organizations around that reality. She brings the operational discipline, leadership experience, and the client-first mindset that fit perfectly with who we are and where we’re headed.”

Prior to joining Charles IT, Golle served as Chief Commercial Officer at Agio, where she led Sales, Marketing, and Revenue Operations through a period of significant growth. Her leadership helped accelerate pipeline performance, strengthen strategic partnerships, and contribute to a successful private equity transaction at record-high revenue multiples.

Throughout her career, Golle has specialized in supporting organizations in highly regulated industries, including financial services and healthcare. She brings extensive experience translating complex compliance and cybersecurity requirements, including SEC, SOC 2, CMMC, and HIPAA, into practical, scalable business solutions.

“Charles IT has built something special; a company that combines deep technical expertise with real relationships and genuinely personal service,” said Golle. “I’m excited to work alongside the team to help more organizations grow securely, stay compliant, and feel confident in their technology strategy.”

Golle works primarily out of Charles IT’s Stamford, Connecticut office, though she is regularly seen collaborating with teams across all four company locations: Stamford and Middletown, Connecticut; Chesapeake, Virginia; and Providence, Rhode Island. Team members and clients may also spot her alongside her German Shepherd, Reposado (“Reppy”), who has quickly become part of the Charles IT culture.

The company’s focus on growth has remained closely tied to client experience. Charles IT achieved an average Client Experience Score of 98.99% during Q1, reflecting the company’s continued emphasis on responsive service, accountability, and long-term client relationships.

Known for her practical, results-driven leadership style, Golle emphasizes accountability, enablement, and transparent communication to help teams move quickly and deliver consistent outcomes.

About Charles IT

Charles IT is a managed IT and cybersecurity provider focused on helping organizations in highly regulated industries navigate compliance, security, and operational challenges. Through proactive IT support, cybersecurity expertise, and strategic consulting, Charles IT helps businesses stay secure, productive, and prepared for what’s next.

Real Relationships. Raving Fans.

Contact Info



Elizabeth "Betta" Greenberg

bettag@charlesit.com

+1 860-344-9628

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