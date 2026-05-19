Geekplus Wins 2026 RBR50 Innovation Award for Robot Arm Picking Station

BEIJING, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geekplus | Robotics Solutions for Warehouse & Logistics Automation (HKEX: 2590.HK), a global leader in mobile robotics technologies, today announced that its Robot Arm Picking Station has won the 2026 RBR50 Innovation Award for its successful deployment at Schneider Electric’s Shanghai warehouse.

RBR50 Gala | Robotics Summit & Expo , presented by The Robot Report, annually recognizes the 50 most innovative companies in global robotics. This marks the fifth time that Geekplus has won this award, standing alongside global tech giants like ABB, Amazon, Boston Dynamics and Nvidia at the forefront of innovation.

The Robot Arm Picking Station was highly praised by the judging panel:

“Geekplus’ Robot Arm Picking Station strengthens an already robust goods-to-person (G2P) portfolio by automating the most difficult step in warehouse workflows: item picking. While Geekplus’ AMRs and storage systems have long optimized transport and storage, this new robotic arm closes the loop by replacing manual picking with a fully integrated, intelligent solution. By embedding robotic picking into its ecosystem, Geekplus moves closer to fully autonomous, end-to-end warehouse operations.”

The Challenge: Automating Picking Across Massive SKU Catalogues

While autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) have transformed warehouse storage and transport, the picking process itself has remained stubbornly manual. Rapidly changing SKU catalogues, diverse product forms, and high training costs for conventional vision models have made automated picking one of the last major bottlenecks in warehouse automation.

The Solution: Geekplus Robot Arm Picking Station

The Robot Arm Picking Station addresses this challenge by combining Geekplus’ self-developed embodied intelligence foundation model, Geekplus Brain, with zero-shot learning technology. This enables robotic arms to accurately pick across large-scale SKU catalogues without per-item training, and to integrate seamlessly with existing AMR infrastructure for end-to-end unmanned picking.

Pilot Project

Building on an existing partnership, Geekplus deployed the Robot Arm Picking Station at Schneider’s Shanghai warehouse. Key results:

Metric Manual Picking Robot Arm Picking Station Efficiency 150–300 pieces/hour (variable) 2x manual throughput Accuracy Prone to mispicks and omissions ≥99.99% (100% in testing) SKU Adaptation Requires retraining per SKU Zero-shot learning; no retraining Deployment - Production-ready within 48 hours Data Security - On-premise; data stays on-site



The system was production-ready within 48 hours of deployment, validating its out-of-the-box capability. Pre-trained on large-scale real-world data via Geekplus Brain, the picking station requires no secondary training and dynamically adapts to business fluctuations and packaging changes.

Geekplus’ unified All-in-One software architecture enabled seamless integration with Schneider Electric Shanghai warehouse’s existing network and production processes.

The Continuous Innovation

The successful deployment establishes a replicable model for embodied intelligence in industrial warehousing and represents a significant step toward fully unmanned warehouse operations. Geekplus intends to expand the solution’s application across additional industries and use cases.

About Geekplus

Geekplus is a global leader in mobile robotics technologies, developing innovative robotics solutions for order fulfillment. More than 950 global industry leaders use Geekplus solutions to realize flexible, reliable, and highly efficient automation for warehouses and supply chain management.

Media Contact:

Bernice Zhang

Geekplus Public Relations

bernice.zhang@geekplus.com