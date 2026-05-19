How AI Is Transforming Investor Relations: Smarter Strategies for Modern IR Teams

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



WHAT: Webinar – AI-Driven IR: Building Smarter, More Adaptive Investor Strategies

IR teams are already using AI to support earnings preparation, investor targeting, shareholder monitoring and market research — but the most forward-thinking functions are going further, embedding AI into the core of how they operate, communicate and engage.

At the same time, AI search and answer engines are reshaping how investors discover and interpret company information. That means IR teams need to think differently about visibility, consistency and control of the narrative.

On May 21, join NIRI and Notified for a live webinar exploring how leading IR functions are integrating AI to refine their targeting strategy, elevate disclosure quality, strengthen shareholder intelligence and deliver more actionable market insights — without sacrificing the high-touch investor relationships that drive long-term confidence and credibility.

You’ll learn how to:

Use generative AI to reshape earnings call prep, Q&A scenario planning, investor decks and disclosure frameworks

Embed AI into core IR workflows while preserving the high-touch investor dialogue that drives confidence and credibility

Enhance transparency, disclosure controls and regulatory alignment through AI-supported analytics

Personalize investor messaging at scale and build data-driven narratives that resonate across your institutional holder base

Apply SEO and emerging GEO tactics to maximize the visibility and discoverability of IR communications











WHEN: Thursday, May 21, 2026, from 2:00pm – 3:00pm ET

REGISTRATION: Link

WHO:

Erik Carlson – CEO, Notified

Under Erik’s leadership, Notified is accelerating its efforts to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that empower public relations and investor relations professionals. With more than 15 years of experience across corporate strategy, finance and operations, Erik has led high-impact initiatives at Notified since 2018, including M&A integration, financial transformation and operational scale. Most recently, he led Notified’s integration into the Equiniti organization.



Carrie Gillard – Head of Investor Relations, Shopify

Carrie leads investor relations at Shopify, where she helps communicate the company’s growth strategy, financial performance and long-term vision to the investment community. She brings more than a decade of IR experience across consumer and retail brands, including leadership roles at FIGS and Under Armour. Carrie specializes in investor communications, strategic messaging and shareholder engagement.

WHY:

AI is transforming how information moves across the capital markets, and IR teams are leveraging it to strengthen everything from sell-side engagement to shareholder monitoring.

About Notified

We are Notified, and your story goes here. As the only technology partner dedicated to both investor relations and public relations professionals, we help you control and amplify your corporate narrative. Our fully integrated PR and IR platforms streamline every step — whether it's reaching the right media, press release distribution, and measurement or designing new IR websites, managing investor days, earnings releases, and regulatory filings. Connecting both worlds, GlobeNewswire is one of the world's largest and most trusted newswire distribution networks, serving leading organizations for over 30 years. Together, we empower communicators to inform a better world.



Notified is an affiliate of Equiniti Group Limited (EQ)



Media Contact

press@notified.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/977a1c91-12e9-4116-8592-3bf6cf63a7ff

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.