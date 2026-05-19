Payscale Wins Gainsight's Customer Success Transformation of the Year Award

BOSTON, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Payscale, the leading provider of compensation intelligence solutions, today announced it was named the winner of Gainsight's 2026 GameChanger Award for Customer Success Transformation of the Year. The award recognizes organizations that have fundamentally reimagined how they deliver customer success.

Customer experience has always been a Payscale differentiator. In 2025, the organization decided to make it a system.

Rather than treating customer success as a single team’s responsibility, Payscale rebuilt how every customer-facing function — customer success, account management, renewals, support, services, implementation, and customer education — works together to drive measurable outcomes. The result was improved retention and sustained revenue growth, proving that when organizations align around customer outcomes, everyone benefits.

"This award reflects our belief that software isn't enough on its own," said Payscale VP of Customer Success and Renewals Michael Maday. "To be a true partner to our customers and help them be strategic about compensation, we must be responsive, invested, and committed to customer outcomes from day one."

The transformation spanned the entire customer lifecycle. Payscale clarified role ownership, standardized executive business reviews with a verified outcomes framework and ROI calculator, and built a scalable engagement model with structured onboarding, in-app guidance, and targeted CSM involvement. Beyond direct interactions, Payscale launched a centralized knowledge ecosystem for peer learning and self-service adoption and established a Customer Advisory Board to deepen strategic partnerships.

The results were measurable. Through a year of operational change, Payscale improved retention and revenue — a signal that the model is working for customers and the business.

“Teams often have to choose between major transformation or sustained performance. Our customer org did both, rebuilding how we operate from the ground up while growing GRR year over year,” Payscale VP of Customer Strategy Lindsey Oh said. “Every team member stayed tenacious through real change and pressure. The results speak for themselves.”

To become a true compensation partner, Payscale combines world-class customer service, proven solutions, comprehensive data, and continuous innovation to help businesses cut through complexity and leverage pay as a competitive advantage. Payscale has demonstrated that aligning every function around customer outcomes and designing systems that reinforce both operational excellence and business growth leads to success.

"Implementing any new system comes with challenges, but the collaboration with Payscale’s technical and support teams made all the difference. Throughout the process, we encountered hiccups, but Payscale worked with us every step of the way to find solutions and keep us moving forward. The approach isn’t just about providing a tool — it’s about being a true partner in our success,” the director of compensation at an enterprise biopharmaceutical company said. “The support model, responsiveness, and willingness to adapt have made our experience both enjoyable and productive. At the end of the day, having clean data and an open mind is important, but having a partner like Payscale is what truly made this implementation successful. The ability to pivot, problem-solve, and continuously improve ensures we’re always evolving and optimizing. That level of commitment to customer success is what sets Payscale apart."

About Gainsight

Gainsight is the retention engine behind the world’s most customer-centric companies. The Gainsight platform orchestrates the customer journey from onboarding to outcomes. More than 2,000 companies trust Gainsight’s applications and AI agents to drive learning, adoption, community connection, and success for their customers. Learn more at www.gainsight.com.

About Payscale

Payscale is the original compensation innovator for organizations who want to scale their business with pay and transform their largest investment into their greatest advantage. With decades of innovation in sourcing reputable data and developing AI-powered tools, Payscale delivers actionable insights that turn pay from a cost to a catalyst. Its suite of solutions — Payfactors, Marketpay, and Paycycle — empower top companies in the U.S. and businesses like Panasonic, Chipotle, Quest Diagnostics, University of Washington, American Airlines, and TJX Companies.

Create confidence in your compensation. Payscale.

To learn more, visit www.payscale.com.

Contact: Press@Payscale.com