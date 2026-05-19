Tradeify Launches Slay Markets Brokerage, Signs Exclusive Clearing Agreement With NinjaTrader





BOCA RATON, Fla., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new introducing broker, Tradeify Brokerage LLC, will operate under the Slay Markets brand, with the retail waitlist opening today.

Tradeify, a leading U.S. proprietary trading firm, today announced the launch of Slay Markets, a new retail brokerage operating under its recently formed introducing broker entity, Tradeify Brokerage LLC. Alongside the launch, Tradeify has signed an exclusive clearing and technology agreement with NinjaTrader Clearing LLC and NinjaTrader Connect , an end-to-end infrastructure platform that provides broad market access along with integrated onboarding, funding, risk controls, and a complete retail trading experience through a single API. NinjaTrader Clearing LLC will serve as the sole clearing firm and Tradeify partner for all Slay Markets customer activity.

Tradeify has grown into one of the largest retail proprietary trading firms in the U.S. in just a few years. The firm has built that scale on a simple promise to its traders: clear rules, fast funding, and payouts designed to hit before the competition has finished processing.

The launch is Tradeify's first move beyond its evaluation and funded trading programs. It brings CME Group futures access to the firm's existing trader community and to the broader U.S. retail market through a dedicated brokerage.

An Exclusive Arrangement with NinjaTrader

Under the clearing agreement, finalized this month, NinjaTrader Clearing LLC will serve as the exclusive CFTC-registered futures commission merchant behind Slay Markets.

The structure allows Tradeify to concentrate on the retail experience while relying on an established CFTC-regulated partner for the regulated infrastructure behind every trade. NinjaTrader adds a new retail segment through a brand with an active, self-selected customer base of futures traders.

This lands as U.S. retail futures continue to grow and traders increasingly demand a single firm that can carry them from evaluation through to live capital.

Public Rollout Timeline

Slay Markets will have a phased public rollout. The waitlist is live today at slaymarkets.com. Early access will go to Tradeify's existing funded traders, with broader retail availability following in the weeks after launch.

Regulatory Structure

Tradeify Brokerage LLC is registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission as an introducing broker and is a National Futures Association member. Customers contract with Tradeify Brokerage LLC. Client funds are held by NinjaTrader, which also clears and executes all trades as the futures commission merchant of record. This IB/FCM separation is the standard model across most of the U.S. retail futures market.

Commentary from Leadership

Brett Simberkoff, Chief Executive Officer of Tradeify, on the rationale for the expansion: “Tradeify was built to help retail traders develop their skills and scale their trading. Creating an easy path to take their capital to a live brokerage account when they felt they were ready was a necessary chapter in that journey. NinjaTrader is the right partner for it. Their clearing infrastructure and their long experience in the retail futures industry made the decision straightforward. With NinjaTrader handling the infrastructure, Tradeify aims to focus on creating the best possible user experience.”

Martin Franchi, Chief Executive Officer, NinjaTrader Group on the partnership and evolution from prop to fully regulated retail brokerage: “The prop trading industry continues to evolve with some firms beginning to expand beyond evaluation programs and funded accounts. Tradeify is a strong example - a valued NinjaTrader partner that has grown from a prop firm into a fully regulated retail brokerage through NinjaTrader Connect. This progression from prop firm to introducing broker represents a natural extension for firms exploring new ways to serve traders. NinjaTrader’s battle-tested infrastructure is built to support that evolution, giving firms the technology and framework to launch, differentiate, and scale a complete trading experience. Tradeify and Slay Markets demonstrate how firms can leverage NinjaTrader Connect and NT Tech to accelerate that path without the cost and complexity of building from the ground up.”

Media Contacts

Tradeify / Slay Markets

Dane Nakama, Chief Marketing Officer

dane@slaymarkets.co

NinjaTrader

Wendy Serafin, Communications

ninjatrader@5wpr.com

About NinjaTrader Group:

NinjaTrader Group is a global leader in retail futures and trading technology. Since 2003, NinjaTrader has been empowering a community of over 2 million traders with cutting-edge technology, ultra-low commissions, and world-class support. The modern, cloud-based platform, available on desktop, web, and mobile, gives traders the freedom to seize market opportunities anytime, anywhere. NinjaTrader Clearing LLC provides direct access to the futures markets, while NT Technologies delivers new tools, seamless NinjaTrader platform integration, and institutional-grade technology to support both individual prop traders and prop trading firms. For institutions, NinjaTrader Connect delivers a comprehensive suite of B2B solutions, providing advanced technology and financial infrastructure for technology providers. For more information, users can visit www.ninjatrader.com .

Disclaimer: Futures trading involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor. An investor could potentially lose all or more than the initial investment. Trading should be undertaken only with risk capital—funds that can be lost without jeopardizing one's financial security or lifestyle—and only by those who can afford such losses. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

Contact

Chief Marketing Officer

Dane Nakama

Slay Markets

dane@slaymarkets.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/82d35187-3b61-462d-a76f-df69db2c6652