Tradeify acquires ChartChamps, head-to-head trading competition platform

Boca Raton, United States, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deal pairs the futures prop firm’s funded accounts with ChartChamps’ ranked, Elo-scored practice arena, five days after Tradeify crowned its $1 million Grand Cup 2 champion

Futures prop firm Tradeify on Wednesday announced it has acquired ChartChamps.com, a competitive trading platform where traders face off in live, Elo-ranked matches on historical market data. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. ChartChamps will continue to operate under its own name.

ChartChamps turns trading practice into a sport. Traders face off in real-time, one-on-one matches on randomly selected historical data spanning bull, bear and sideways conditions, with global leaderboards, bracket and group tournaments, daily challenges, match replays and TradingView charting built in. All competition is simulated; no real money is traded. The platform also runs a rule-based prop-firm mode that mirrors evaluation conditions, including profit targets and drawdown limits.

The acquisition completes a pipeline Tradeify has been building since the first Grand Cup in 2025: practice competitively, compete for real prizes and trade firm capital. Tradeify’s Grand Cup 2: Outlaws, a free-to-enter simulated tournament with a $1 million prize pool, drew a five-day open qualifier and a 1,024-trader single-elimination bracket before its June 5 championship. ChartChamps gives that competitive format a permanent, year-round home.

“Tournaments showed us that traders want to compete, not just pass evaluations. ChartChamps is where that competition lives every day of the year, and the traders who rise up its leaderboards are exactly the traders we want trading our capital,” said Brett Simberkoff, CEO of Tradeify.

ChartChamps remains free to use, with an optional Premium tier.

About Tradeify

Tradeify is a U.S.-based proprietary trading firm that runs performance-based evaluations and funded trading accounts for retail futures traders headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. The firm was named Best Payout Process and Highest Rated Prop Firm by PropFirmMatch in 2025. As of June, 2026, Tradeify has paid more than $230,000,000 to funded traders. Users can learn more at tradeify.co.

About ChartChamps

ChartChamps.com is a competitive trading-practice platform offering ranked one-on-one matches, tournaments, daily challenges, and historical-replay backtesting on TradingView charts. Traders compete on simulated historical market data, climb global Elo leaderboards and review match replays to sharpen their edge.

Disclaimer: Futures trading involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor. An investor could potentially lose all or more than the initial investment. Trading should be undertaken only with risk capital; funds that can be lost without jeopardizing one's financial security or lifestyle, and only by those who can afford such losses. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. ChartChamps competitions are simulated and do not involve real-money trading. Nothing in this release is a guarantee of trading results.





Attachment