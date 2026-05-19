Cangrade Expands UKG Partnership, Putting Predictive Hiring Within Reach for Small and Mid-Sized Businesses

WATERTOWN, Mass., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cangrade , the AI candidate screening platform, today announced an expanded technology partnership with UKG , a leading global provider of HR, payroll, workforce management, and culture solutions for all people. Following its existing integration with UKG Pro, Cangrade now extends its AI-powered screening capabilities to UKG Ready, UKG's HCM suite built for small and mid-sized businesses.

For growing organizations, every hire carries significant weight. When a wrong hire joins a ten-person team, the impact is immediate and costly. Yet most growing organizations are still screening candidates the same way they always have, with resumes, credentials, and gut instinct. These factors are fast, familiar, and largely disconnected from understanding whether someone will actually succeed in a role.

Cangrade's expansion into UKG Ready changes that by embedding AI-powered candidate screening directly into the HR workflows that smaller organizations already rely on. Organizations using both platforms can now build custom AI-powered screening flows instantly, with candidate data moving seamlessly between systems. This enables HR teams to get predictive performance insights at the moment they need them most. And because Cangrade's screening intelligence extends across the talent lifecycle, the data that informs a hiring decision can also shape how that employee is onboarded, developed, and retained.

"Small and mid-sized businesses shouldn't have to choose between speed and accuracy when it comes to hiring,” said Gershon Goren, Founder and CEO, Cangrade. “Our AI candidate screening platform paired with UKG Ready gives growing organizations the same precision screening capabilities that power decisions for the world’s largest employers within the tools they're already using every day.”

UKG Ready is designed to grow with the organizations that use it, unifying HR, payroll, talent, and time management in a single, intuitive platform. By embedding Cangrade's predictive screening directly into that experience, the integration gives UKG Ready customers a faster path from job posting to confident hiring decision without disrupting the workflows their teams depend on.

To learn more about Cangrade and UKG’s partnership, visit www.cangrade.com or contact Cangrade at info@cangrade.com .

About Cangrade

For HR leaders, Cangrade is the AI candidate screening platform. By building custom candidate screening flows instantly, Cangrade fuels talent decisions that improve business and employee outcomes throughout the entire talent lifecycle. Delivering 10x more accurate predictions of talent success and retention than traditional methods, the company’s screening solutions have helped organizations like Wayfair, FDNY, Lamar Advertising, and Applied Industrial Technologies make the right hiring decisions for over 10 million candidates and counting. For more information, visit www.cangrade.com .