1Kosmos Delivers Identity Proofing for Epic MyChart to Secure Patient Access

ISELIN, N.J., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1Kosmos , a leader in unifying identity proofing and passwordless authentication, today announced it has received Epic Toolbox designation for the Identity Verification for MyChart category. The 1Kosmos platform is now available for Epic MyChart , the secure online patient portal for health systems using Epic's EHR software, through Toolbox on Epic Showroom .





The integration enables healthcare organizations to securely verify patient identities during MyChart access and enrollment, and protect sensitive health information when users access their medical records, schedule appointments, and communicate with care teams.

As healthcare organizations expand digital engagement, patient portals like MyChart have become a primary digital front door for care delivery. At the same time, they are increasingly targeted by fraud, identity impersonation, and account takeover attacks. Verifying patient identity remotely and securely, without introducing friction, has become more complex, particularly as providers modernize access across electronic health record (EHR) ecosystems.

1Kosmos delivers high-assurance, certified identity verification (IDV) directly within MyChart to help healthcare organizations reduce integration complexity while meeting growing assurance requirements for patient access.

1Kosmos Supports NIST IAL2

The 1Kosmos identity proofing process conforms with NIST Identity Assurance Level 2 (IAL2) requirements, delivering the level of identity assurance required for access to sensitive personal and health information. IAL2 verification establishes high confidence in a patient’s claimed identity through government-issued document authentication, biometric matching, and liveness detection, ensuring patients are securely verified before accessing or recovering MyChart accounts.

“Healthcare providers need trusted, pre-certified identity solutions that work seamlessly within their existing EHR environments,” said Huzefa Olia, COO of 1Kosmos. “Our integration with MyChart makes it significantly easier for organizations to verify patient identities, reduce fraud risk, and protect sensitive health data, without disrupting the patient experience.”

The 1Kosmos platform enables healthcare organizations to adopt proven identity proofing capabilities that align with Epic’s recommended practices. It combines government-issued identity document verification, biometric authentication, and cryptographic validation into a unified identity proofing experience. 1Kosmos verifies patients at onboarding and re-verifies identity when access risk increases, such as during account recovery or sensitive data access, without re-enrollment or unnecessary friction.

Availability

The 1Kosmos platform is available for Epic MyChart through Toolbox on Epic Showroom .

About 1Kosmos

1Kosmos enables remote identity verification and passwordless multi-factor authentication for workers, customers, and residents to securely engage with digital services. By unifying identity proofing, credential verification, and strong authentication, the 1Kosmos platform prevents identity impersonation, account takeover, and fraud while delivering frictionless user experiences and preserving the privacy of users' personal information.

The company conducts millions of authentications daily for major banks, telecommunications providers, technology and service providers, healthcare organizations, and retailers worldwide. 1Kosmos has raised more than $72M in venture capital funding , and is headquartered in Iselin, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.1kosmos.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Marc Gendron

Marc Gendron PR for 1Kosmos

(617) 877-7480

marc@mgpr.net

Epic and MyChart are registered trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dd045e09-4732-46fc-bb17-5ca49d72d14b



