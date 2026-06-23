Ex-Informatica CISO Roger Hale Joins 1Kosmos as Chief Information Security Officer

ISELIN, N.J., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1Kosmos , a leader in unifying identity proofing and passwordless authentication, today announced that Roger Hale has joined the company as Chief Information Security Officer. Hale brings more than two decades of executive management experience with global cybersecurity companies to 1Kosmos.

He will lead the company’s internal security, compliance, customer trust and risk management programs as the company expands adoption of its identity verification and passwordless authentication platform across enterprises, public sector agencies and regulated industries.

Hale previously served as Vice President and CISO at Informatica, where he led the company’s security transformation as it shifted from enterprise software to cloud-first data management. He has held senior security leadership roles at Agora, BigID, and Veritas/Symantec. Hale also served as CISO-in-Residence and Venture Advisor at YL Ventures, and is currently a member of Silicon Valley CISO Investment group ( SVCI ) where he is an investor and advisor to early-stage cybersecurity companies product, security strategy and go-to-market readiness.

“Roger understands the identity, security and trust challenges facing large enterprises because he has faced them from the CISO chair,” said Hemen Vimadalal, CEO of 1Kosmos. “His decades of experience with some of the industry’s leading cybersecurity vendors make him an ideal leader for 1Kosmos as we scale the company to meet market demand among organizations that are changing the way identity trust is established, maintained and proven.”

“Identity continues to be one of the critical risks in enterprise security, and is so much bigger than just a login,” said Roger Hale, Chief Information Security Officer at 1Kosmos. “Attackers are using stolen credentials, social engineering and AI-enabled impersonation to exploit account recovery, device enrollment and privileged access workflows. I joined 1Kosmos because the company is addressing this risk by helping companies bring verified identity into the moments where trust is actually decided.”

Most enterprises verify identity once during onboarding, then shift ongoing trust decisions to credentials, MFA and help desk processes. When a user loses access, changes devices, initiates account recovery, requests privileged access or triggers a high-risk action, organizations often lack a verified identity to fall back on. These are the moments where the business needs to know who is actually behind the credential.

1Kosmos extends identity verification beyond initial onboarding and into critical workforce and customer transactions such as account recovery, step-up authentication, password reset, privileged access and service desk validation. By binding access to verified identity, 1Kosmos helps organizations reduce the risk of impersonation, credential theft, account takeover and social engineering attacks.

About 1Kosmos

1Kosmos enables remote identity verification and passwordless multi-factor authentication for workers, customers and residents to securely engage with digital services. By unifying identity proofing, credential verification and strong authentication, the 1Kosmos platform prevents identity impersonation, account takeover and fraud while delivering frictionless user experiences and preserving the privacy of users’ personal information.

The company conducts millions of authentications daily for major banks, telecommunications providers, technology and service providers, healthcare organizations and retailers worldwide. 1Kosmos has raised more than $72M in venture capital funding and is headquartered in Iselin, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.1kosmos.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Marc Gendron

Marc Gendron PR for 1Kosmos

+1 617-877-7480

marc@mgpr.net

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