Victory Tire & Auto Expands to 29 Locations in Minnesota

BLAINE, MN, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Tire & Auto, a trusted Minnesota name in complete auto repair since 1997 and a Straightaway brand, has announced the acquisition of Service Garage in Blaine, MN, marking its 29th shop in the state.



Service Garage, owned by Brian and Nancy Gross, has been serving the Blaine community and surrounding areas since 2003. The Grosses have earned the trust of the local community through the integrity of their auto repair services, resulting in a thriving business and loyal customer base. After 40 years of serving the Blaine community, Brian and Nancy decided it was time to start thinking about their retirement.





“Finding the right partner to carry on what we built was incredibly important to us,” said Bran Gross, owner of Service Garage. “Not only for our loyal customers, but for our amazing team as well. From the beginning, Victory Tire & Auto stood out as the right choice because they share the same values that we’ve always believed in.”





Brian also shared his trust in Victory Tire & Auto to carry on their business legacy and his excitement for the future.





“We’re confident Victory will continue taking great care of the Blaine community and preserve the relationships and trust with our customers. We’re grateful for the support we’ve received throughout this journey and are excited for this next chapter with our family.”



Victory Tire & Auto plans to continue building on the strong reputation Service Garage has established in the Blaine community. The acquisition reflects Victory’s continued commitment to partnering with respected local shops that align with its values of honesty, quality work, and trusted customer care.





“We’re honored that Brian and Nancy chose Victory Tire & Auto to carry on the legacy they’ve built over the past four decades,” said Jeff Matt, brand president of Victory Tire & Auto. “Earning that kind of trust means a great deal to us. We’re excited to welcome both the team and customers into the Victory family, and we look forward to building on the strong foundation that has already been established in the community for years to come.”





The addition of Service Garage of Blaine represents another step in Victory’s strategic growth across Minnesota, enhancing its ability to serve more customers with trusted, high-quality automotive care. For more information about Victory Tire & Auto, please visit www.victorytireandauto.com.





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About Victory Tire & Auto

Founded in 1997 by Minnesota native Jeff Matt, Victory Tire & Auto, a Straightaway brand, has grown from a single rented bay into one of Minnesota’s most trusted names in automotive repair. Built on a commitment to expert automotive care, strong customer relationships, and deep community roots, Victory Tire & Auto continues to deliver “Quality Work. Genuine Care. For all of life’s miles.” With expanded tire offerings and a proud Minnesota heritage, Victory is dedicated to keeping vehicles and communities running strong.

About Straightaway

Straightaway Tire & Auto is a leading independent, full-service aftermarket automotive repair and service platform with more than 90 locations across Colorado, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, and Wisconsin. Straightaway focuses on building strong local brands by partnering with established automotive repair businesses to provide resources and operational expertise that drive growth and long-term success. The company is committed to strengthening the markets where it operates and being good stewards of the communities it serves. Straightaway is actively expanding its footprint in new and existing markets through strategic acquisitions and welcomes inquiries from shop owners interested in exploring a sale or partnership. For more information, visit www.gostraightaway.com.

Contact Info



Izabella Dickson

idickson@gostraightaway.com

+1 443-262-6975