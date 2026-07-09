EAS Tire & Auto Completes State-Wide Rebrand

Littleton, CO, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EAS Tire & Auto, a trusted name in full-service automotive repair in Colorado and a Straightaway Brand, has completed a state-wide rebrand with 20 locations now operating under the EAS brand name.





For over two decades, EAS Tire & Auto has been providing customers with high-quality, genuine automotive care to communities across Colorado. The recent completion of the rebrand project extends beyond physical appearance with the main goal of enhancing customer experience and strengthening the company’s connection to the Colorado community.





The refreshed locations feature a new design that includes a fresh logo, vibrant signage, and reimagined interiors built to make every customer feel at home. It strikes the perfect balance between honoring EAS's roots and reflecting its forward momentum toward growth and continuous improvement. Additional convenience and service enhancements include:

24-hour key drop and pick-up options for greater convenience

options for greater convenience Enhanced waiting area amenities to improve the in-shop experience

to improve the in-shop experience New website and tools , including: Mobile-friendly online scheduling Automated service reminders and confirmations Digital Vehicle Inspection (DVI) for even greater transparency, trust, and education for customers about their vehicle's condition Real-time text and email updates when vehicles are ready





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In addition to EAS’s rebrands, the company is also launching a new brand campaign. The marketing initiative homes in on the message that Colorado roads take a different toll on local vehicles, and EAS knows how to keep your car ready for any terrain. Starting July 6, locals will begin to see billboards with the copy “Colorado Roads Hit Different,” supported by radio, social channels, digital ads, gas station media, and other channels.





Founded by Colorado native Brian Bates over two decades ago, this campaign reflects EAS’s longstanding connection to Colorado and its role in helping drivers navigate the challenges of life in the Rockies.





"Completing the rebranding of 20 of our current 25 locations across Colorado is a major milestone for our team and the communities EAS serves,” says Brian Bates, founder of EAS Tire & Auto and COO at Straightaway. “Pairing that achievement with our first-ever brand campaign allows us to celebrate that progress while putting the full power of our scale to work – building awareness, deepening connection, and driving new customers to experience the EAS difference across the Denver market."





Building on that momentum, EAS will continue connecting with Colorado communities this August as the exclusive sponsor of KOSI 101.1's annual Teddy Bear Patrol. Every EAS location will serve as an official teddy bear collection site, inviting customers to donate new stuffed animals that Colorado first responders can give to children during emergencies. The partnership reflects EAS's ongoing commitment to supporting local families and making a meaningful impact beyond the repair shop.





As EAS continues to grow across Colorado, the completed rebrand, first-ever statewide brand campaign, and community partnerships like Teddy Bear Patrol reflect the company's commitment to delivering exceptional automotive care while investing in the people and places it serves.





For more information on EAS Tire & Auto, visit www.eas-tire.com.

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About EAS Tire & Auto

Founded in 2004, EAS Tire & Auto, a Straightaway brand, has grown from a single local shop into one of Colorado’s most trusted names in automotive repair. Built on a foundation of integrity, expertise, and genuine customer care, EAS continues to uphold its brand promise: “Quality Work. Genuine Care. For all of life’s miles.” With more than 20 locations across the state, EAS offers comprehensive automotive services backed by ASE-certified technicians and a commitment to transparency and excellence. Deeply rooted in the Colorado communities it serves, EAS Tire & Auto remains dedicated to keeping both the vehicles and the people who drive them moving safely for years to come. For more information visit www.eas-tire.com.

About Straightaway

Straightaway is a leading independent, full-service aftermarket automotive repair and service platform with more than 95 locations across Colorado, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Idaho, Washington, and Wisconsin. Straightaway focuses on building strong local brands by partnering with established automotive repair businesses to provide resources and operational expertise that drive growth and long-term success. The company is committed to strengthening the markets in which it operates and being a good steward of the communities it serves. Straightaway is actively expanding its footprint in new and existing markets through strategic acquisitions and welcomes inquiries from shop owners interested in exploring a sale or partnership. For more information, visit www.gostraightaway.com.

Contact Info



Izabella Dickson

idickson@gostraightaway.com

+1 443-262-6975