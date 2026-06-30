All County Tire & Auto Makes Major Expansion into South Florida with Acquisition of Auto Repair Pros

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All County Tire & Auto, a trusted name in Florida’s automotive repair industry since 2006 and a Straightaway brand, announced the acquisition of Auto Repair Pros. With the deal, All County adds seven South Florida locations to its growing network.



Founded by Mike Difato, Chris Green, and Eric Rutherford, the three have grown Auto Repair Pros throughout the Fort Lauderdale and South Florida area over the past seven years. Proud to be a family business, the trio credits their success to going above and beyond for every customer.





It was those exact values that attracted Steve Rich, brand president of All County Tire & Auto, to the company when it came time to sell.



“From our very first conversations, it was clear that Auto Repair Pros is built on the same foundation we believe in at All County,” said Steve Rich, brand president of All County Tire & Auto. “Mike, Chris, and Eric have created something special in South Florida by providing top-notch customer service and family values that stand out to us. We’re proud to welcome their team into the All County family and look forward to building upon the strong reputation they’ve established in these communities.”





This acquisition marks All County Tire & Auto’s first major expansion into South Florida, a new and exciting territory for the brand. The addition of these seven locations extends All County’s footprint beyond its core Northeast Florida and Gulf Coast markets, allowing the company to reach a broader customer base and strengthen its statewide presence.





When it came time to consider selling Auto Repair Pros, Mike, Chris, and Eric, knew that All County would continue honoring the legacy they had built and would treat their employees and customers with the same respect and customer service.





“Partnering with Straightaway was a great experience from start to finish,” said Chris Green, co-owner of Auto Repair Pros. “Their professionalism, communication, and attention to detail made the entire process smooth and efficient. Most importantly, they took great care to ensure a strong transition for our team, which was a top priority for us. I’m confident the business is in good hands and excited to see it continue to grow under their leadership.”



The acquisition expands All County’s presence with shops in six major South Florida locations, including Hollywood, Lantana, Margate, West Palm Beach, and Greenacres. Furthermore, it reinforces All County Tire & Auto’s focus on long-term partnerships and community-centered service, supporting local teams while strengthening its presence throughout South Florida.





For more information, visit: www.allcountyautorepair.com

About All County Tire & Auto

All County Tire & Auto, a Straightaway brand, has been providing full-service automotive repair and maintenance to Florida drivers for over two decades. Family-owned and locally operated, the company is dedicated to delivering “Quality Work. Genuine Care. For all of life’s miles.” From everyday maintenance to complex diagnostics, All County Tire & Auto keeps customers safe and vehicles running strong. Learn more at www.allcountyautorepair.com.





About Straightaway

Straightaway is a leading independent, full-service aftermarket automotive repair and service platform with more than 95 locations across Colorado, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Idaho, Washington, and Wisconsin. Straightaway focuses on building strong local brands by partnering with established automotive repair businesses to provide resources and operational expertise that drive growth and long-term success. The company is committed to strengthening the markets in which it operates and being a good steward of the communities it serves. Straightaway is actively expanding its footprint in new and existing markets through strategic acquisitions and welcomes inquiries from shop owners interested in exploring a sale or partnership. For more information, visit www.gostraightaway.com.

Contact Info



Izabella Dickson

idickson@gostraightaway.com

+1 443-262-6975