NeOnc Technologies Gains Growing Institutional Support Ahead of Key Brain Cancer Clinical Milestones

DENVER, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ( www.247marketnews.com ) – NeOnc Technologies (NASDAQ:NTHI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on treatments for central nervous system (CNS) cancers, has recently attracted growing attention from Wall Street analysts, institutional investors, and company insiders as it advances its pipeline of novel brain cancer therapies.

Maxim Group and Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on NeOnc with a favorable ratings and targets, highlighting what the firms see as significant benefit potential relative to the company’s current market position. BTIG Research also recently launched coverage with a advantageous rating and target, reflecting increasing analyst interest in NeOnc’s differentiated CNS-focused platform.

Investor confidence has been reinforced by substantial insider buying activity. Amir Heshmatpour, the company’s CEO, Chairman, and President, has consistently purchased shares on the open market, with recent acquisitions totaling more than $500,000 and cumulative insider purchases approaching $1 million over the past year. The timing of these purchases, occurring ahead of anticipated clinical milestones, may signal management’s confidence in the company’s upcoming data readouts and broader platform potential.

Institutional ownership has also continued to expand. Recent filings show multiple firms increasing their positions in the company, including Bank of America, State Street Corp, Barclays PLC, Westmount Partners, and Foundations Investment Advisors. While the dollar amounts vary, the continued accumulation by both institutional investors and insiders is viewed by some market participants as notable given the company’s stage of development and upcoming catalysts.

NeOnc is currently developing proprietary intranasal drug delivery technologies designed to bypass the blood-brain barrier, one of the most significant challenges in neuro-oncology. Its lead candidate, NEO100, is being evaluated in a fully enrolled Phase 2a clinical trial targeting aggressive brain tumors such as glioblastoma, with interim data expected in the near term. The company is also advancing NEO212, a hybrid therapeutic candidate that may have applications across multiple CNS malignancies and neurological conditions.

The convergence of analyst coverage, insider accumulation, institutional participation, and approaching clinical milestones has increased visibility around the company as it continues development of its CNS oncology platform.

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Sources and Links;

NeOnc Technologies Insider Buying & Pipeline Update: https://www.sec.gov/edgar





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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.