SaintQuant Launches Institutional-Grade AI Trading Platform as Goldman Sachs Declares AI the New "Defensive Trade"

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SaintQuant , the AI-powered quantitative crypto trading platform, is today announcing an expanded push to help retail investors act on exactly that insight, without needing a Wall Street desk or a team of quants to do it.





In a market rattled by inflation fears, elevated oil prices, and slowing economic growth, Goldman Sachs has reached a striking conclusion: artificial intelligence is no longer a speculative play, it is Wall Street's new defensive trade.

According to Goldman Sachs' Shawn Tuteja, who oversees ETF and custom baskets volatility trading within the bank's global banking and markets division, investors are flooding back into AI-linked names because they see AI demand as "inelastic" — resistant to the economic headwinds battering other sectors.

SaintQuant was built on that same premise: that AI-driven, algorithmic trading isn't a luxury for boom times — it's a disciplined, all-weather strategy that performs precisely when markets are most uncertain.

The Shift Wall Street Didn't See Coming

At the start of 2026, the consensus expectation was for falling inflation, Federal Reserve rate cuts, and a rotation into cyclical sectors like homebuilders, industrials, and consumer stocks. That thesis has been upended.

Persistent inflation and geopolitical tension have pushed capital back toward AI-linked companies, which institutional investors now regard as more insulated from macroeconomic weakness than the broader market. Key data points underscore the scale of this shift:

The Nasdaq has surged approximately 26% as investors rotated back into technology and AI names in 2026.

as investors rotated back into technology and AI names in 2026. Consensus 2026 AI capital expenditure estimates have climbed to $527 billion — an upward revision that continues a multi-year trend of analysts underestimating actual AI spending by 20–30%.

— an upward revision that continues a multi-year trend of analysts underestimating actual AI spending by 20–30%. The five largest hyperscalers — Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, Microsoft, and Oracle — are projected to spend a combined $755 billion on capital expenditures in 2026 , an 83% jump from the prior year.

— Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, Microsoft, and Oracle — , an 83% jump from the prior year. Goldman Sachs projects $7.6 trillion in cumulative AI infrastructure investment between 2026 and 2031 , spanning computers, data centers, and power infrastructure.

, spanning computers, data centers, and power infrastructure. Data center power demand is forecast to grow 220% by 2030 versus 2023 levels, underscoring how deep the AI buildout runs into the physical economy.





The message from the institutions is clear: AI is not a bubble trade to be timed. It is infrastructure — and infrastructure, by nature, is defensive.

"Goldman Sachs just told the world what SaintQuant was built to demonstrate: AI-driven strategies aren't a bet you place in a bull market. They're the framework you rely on when the market gets hard. That's exactly what our platform delivers — systematic, algorithmic discipline, available to anyone, at any time."

— SaintQuant Spokesperson

Why This Moment Matters for Retail Investors

For institutional investors, the AI defensive trade is already underway. Hyperscaler stocks are being re-rated. Capital is flowing into liquid cooling systems, semiconductor infrastructure, and AI cloud platforms. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index has posted historic gains.

But retail investors have historically lacked the tools to participate in this kind of structured, systematic trade. Quantitative strategies require coding expertise, constant market monitoring, and infrastructure that individual investors simply don't have access to.

SaintQuant closes that gap entirely.

What Institutions Have What SaintQuant Gives You Algorithmic execution engines One-click automated AI trading strategies Dedicated quant research teams Pre-built, AI-optimized models — no setup required 24/7 market monitoring desks Algorithms that trade and monitor around the clock Sophisticated risk management frameworks Built-in risk controls to navigate volatility Institutional capital to weather downturns Disciplined quantitative models designed for consistency

SaintQuant: The AI Trade, Democratized

SaintQuant's platform is designed for the moment Goldman Sachs just described — a market environment where AI strategies outperform because they are systematic, unemotional, and built for inelastic demand. Its core offering includes:

Zero configuration — pre-optimized strategies are live from day one, with no setup or manual tuning.

— pre-optimized strategies are live from day one, with no setup or manual tuning. No coding required — built for beginners, passive investors, and anyone without a technical background.

— built for beginners, passive investors, and anyone without a technical background. AI-driven 24/7 execution — algorithms analyze market conditions continuously and execute trades automatically.

— algorithms analyze market conditions continuously and execute trades automatically. Built-in risk management — strategies are structured with volatility controls to pursue stable, disciplined returns.

— strategies are structured with volatility controls to pursue stable, disciplined returns. Passive income potential — consistent earning strategies modeled on institutional quantitative approaches.





Get Started: $99 Free Trial and $7 Instant Cash Bonus

SaintQuant is removing every barrier between retail investors and the AI defensive trade Goldman Sachs says Wall Street is already making. New users receive:

$99 free starter trial credit — experience live AI trading strategies with no initial deposit.

— experience live AI trading strategies with no initial deposit. $7 instant cash bonus upon registration — no conditions, no hidden requirements, no deposit needed.





Both offers are available immediately, with no strings attached.

"The institutions aren't waiting. The hyperscalers aren't waiting. The data centers being built right now aren't waiting. The question for retail investors isn't whether AI is the trade — Goldman Sachs just answered that. The question is whether you have the tools to participate. SaintQuant is that tool."

— SaintQuant Spokesperson

About SaintQuant

SaintQuant is a no-code AI crypto trading platform that provides one-click access to automated quantitative strategies. Combining smart execution, built-in risk management, and passive income tools, SaintQuant makes institutional-quality algorithmic trading accessible to everyone — no technical setup required.

Learn more: www.saintquant.com

DISCLAIMER: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice. Cryptocurrency trading involves significant risk, including the possible loss of principal. Past performance of any strategy is not indicative of future results. References to third-party reports and analyses are for informational context only and do not imply endorsement. Always conduct your own due diligence before making investment decisions.