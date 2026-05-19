Chief Sustainability Officers to Lead Global Climate Forum during London Climate Action Week

London, 19 May 2026 – BizClik Media and Sustainability LIVE:The Leadership Summit @ London Climate Action Week has announced The Global Climate Forum, a flagship session bringing together senior sustainability executives to address the complex challenges of achieving net zero in a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape.

Taking place on 25 June 2026 at Code Node, the one-day event will convene more than 250 in-person attendees to explore practical strategies for embedding climate action across operations, supply chains and investment decisions. The session will feature insights from leading Chief Sustainability Officers including Roel van Poppel from Ofi, Ben Shields, Executive Director for Advisory at SLR Consulting, Jim Andrew from PepsiCo and Renée Morin from eBay.

London Climate Action Week is running from 20 to 28 June and serves as a global call to accelerate climate action, safeguard ecosystems and advance decarbonisation efforts. The Leadership Summit, held in association with Philip Morris International, is designed for senior sustainability executives at the forefront of climate action strategy.

The conference features 25 expert speakers delivering practical guidance on navigating the transition to low-carbon economies whilst addressing evolving policies, regulatory pressures and rising stakeholder expectations.

Addressing global climate complexity

The Global Climate Debate session will examine the increasingly complex landscape organisations face as climate action gains momentum worldwide. With different regions and industries progressing at varied speeds toward a low-carbon economy, businesses must navigate a patchwork of evolving policies whilst balancing sustainability with economic development.

The discussion will underscore that successful climate action now depends not just on ambition, but on adaptability, collaboration and a clear understanding of the global context shaping sustainability efforts. Technology and innovation are playing an increasingly important role, with organisations such as Google leveraging AI to identify climate solutions across mitigation, adaptation and resilience.

Roel van Poppel, Chief Sustainability Officer at ofi comments: "I’m looking forward to joining the Global Climate Forum at Sustainability LIVE because it’s a rare chance to move beyond targets and talk honestly about what is and isn’t working on decarbonising food and drink supply chains."





Roel van Poppel, Chief Sustainability Officer at ofi



Looking ahead to LCAW

Sustainability LIVE: The Leadership Summit @ London Climate Action Week provides the insights, connections and solutions required to accelerate progress toward net zero. Whether scaling ESG initiatives, preparing for new disclosure requirements or rethinking net zero roadmaps, the exclusive invite-only event is where leadership turns into action.

Registration is now open for senior sustainability executives looking to join the conversation on 25 June 2026 at Code Node. Register your interest here.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI, and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars, and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

For more information, visit: www.bizclikmedia.com

About Sustainability Magazine

Sustainability Magazine connects the leading sustainability executives of the world's largest brands. Our platform serves as a digital hub for connecting industry leaders, covering a wide range of services including media and advertising, events, research reports, demand generation, information, and data services. With our comprehensive approach, we strive to provide timely and valuable insights into sustainable practices, fostering innovation and collaboration within the sustainability community. Join us today and shape a sustainable future for generations to come.

About Sustainability LIVE

Sustainability LIVE is a global hybrid event series that brings together leaders, innovators, and changemakers who are driving progress in sustainability. Through a mix of keynotes, fireside chats, panels, and hands-on workshops, the event explores the ideas, strategies, and solutions that are shaping a more sustainable future. From climate action and ESG to green finance, supply chain responsibility, and the circular economy, each edition is a chance to learn from real-world examples, connect with peers, and be part of meaningful conversations. Whether attending in person or online, Sustainability LIVE gives you the space to share, discover, and get inspired to make a difference.

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