As AI Infrastructure Stocks Draw Institutional Attention, MoneyFlare Launches AI Trading Bot for Crypto and Stock Market Automation

LONDON, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoneyFlare announced the launch of its AI Trading Bot, an automated trading tool designed for crypto and stock market scenarios. The platform aims to help users participate in market activity through a more structured and accessible automated trading experience.

The launch comes as AI infrastructure-related stocks continue to attract market attention. Recent institutional holdings data shows that semiconductor, AI infrastructure, and related technology companies are drawing growing interest from institutional investors. This trend reflects how artificial intelligence is influencing market behavior, sector rotation, and trading demand.





As more users follow digital assets, technology stocks, and real-time market volatility, MoneyFlare aims to provide a simpler entry point into automated trading. The MoneyFlare AI Trading Bot is designed to support market monitoring, data analysis, strategy execution, and automated trade management across crypto and stock-related trading scenarios.

“AI is changing how users understand and participate in financial markets,” said a MoneyFlare spokesperson. “MoneyFlare’s goal is to make automated trading more accessible through AI-driven market analysis and simplified execution tools, helping users follow crypto and stock market opportunities more efficiently.”

The MoneyFlare AI Trading Bot is built around full automation, ease of use, and a lower entry barrier. Users do not need to constantly watch charts, build complex trading rules, or manually manage every trading step. Through AI-supported workflows, the platform helps users participate in market activity in a more systematic way.

Key Features of the MoneyFlare AI Trading Bot

Fully automated AI trading workflow: Supports market monitoring, data analysis, strategy execution, and trade management to help reduce manual operation.

Supports market monitoring, data analysis, strategy execution, and trade management to help reduce manual operation. Free start experience: New users can use the platform’s entry-level experience option to understand the basic workflow of AI automated trading.

New users can use the platform’s entry-level experience option to understand the basic workflow of AI automated trading. Easy to get started: The platform simplifies the complex setup process often associated with traditional trading bots, making it suitable for users who want to start quickly.

The platform simplifies the complex setup process often associated with traditional trading bots, making it suitable for users who want to start quickly. Managed automated execution: Users do not need to build complex strategies on their own, as MoneyFlare provides automated trading support through its AI-driven system.

Users do not need to build complex strategies on their own, as MoneyFlare provides automated trading support through its AI-driven system. Multi-market use cases: Supports crypto and stock-related trading scenarios, helping users access automated trading tools through a more convenient system.

MoneyFlare stated that the AI Trading Bot is part of its broader plan to expand access to automated trading. As market participants continue to focus on AI-related stocks, digital assets, and real-time volatility, MoneyFlare aims to position its platform as a practical tool for users exploring AI-assisted crypto and stock market automation.

The platform does not require users to manually build advanced trading systems before getting started. Users can create an account, review available AI trading options, and access automated trading workflows through the MoneyFlare platform.

MoneyFlare said it will continue improving its AI trading infrastructure with a focus on automation, ease of use, and user experience across crypto and stock market scenarios.

AI Infrastructure Momentum Drives Demand for Automated Trading Tools

MoneyFlare’s launch of the AI Trading Bot is closely connected to the current market environment. As artificial intelligence infrastructure continues to become a major theme in global capital markets, companies related to semiconductors, cloud computing, data centers, AI chips, and high-performance computing are attracting increased institutional attention. Intel, Micron, Oracle, Arista Networks, and Vertiv have become representative names for investors tracking AI infrastructure trends.

This shift is not only affecting long-term investors. It is also changing how everyday traders participate in the market. Higher activity in AI-related stocks, faster sector rotation, and more frequent market signals are increasing demand for real-time data analysis, automated strategy execution, and more efficient trading tools.

MoneyFlare believes that the growth of AI infrastructure interest is not only creating activity in technology stocks, but also accelerating the adoption of AI trading tools. Through its AI Trading Bot, MoneyFlare aims to help users access automated trading workflows more easily, track market changes more efficiently, execute strategies, and manage trading activity across crypto and stock-related markets.

About MoneyFlare

MoneyFlare is an AI-driven trading platform focused on automated trading across crypto and stock market scenarios. The platform combines artificial intelligence, quantitative trading models, market data analysis, and automated execution tools to help users access a more simplified trading experience.

MoneyFlare is designed for users who want AI-supported trading workflows without manually managing every market signal, strategy adjustment, or execution step.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.