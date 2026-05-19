Blank Rome Welcomes Leading Infrastructure & Project Finance Partners Patrick Harder and Brandon J. Davis in Los Angeles

Los Angeles, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blank Rome LLP is pleased to announce that Patrick Harder and Brandon J. Davis have joined the firm as partners in the Real Estate practice group and industry team in the Los Angeles office. The pair is nationally recognized for their work in public-private partnerships (“PPPs”) and large-scale infrastructure project development and finance, representing clients on some of the most significant infrastructure projects in the country. Patrick joins from Norton Rose Fulbright US LLP, and Brandon joins from Nossaman LLP. They previously worked together at Nossaman and are reuniting at Blank Rome as a team.

“Patrick and Brandon are a fantastic addition to our firm,” said Grant S. Palmer, Blank Rome’s Chair and Managing Partner. “They bring the kind of strategic insight and real-world experience that clients are looking for as infrastructure and project finance continue to evolve. Their work on complex public and private projects complements our strengths in finance, transportation, and energy, and deepens how we support clients navigating increasingly sophisticated delivery and financing models. We are especially pleased to welcome them together, as their combined experience brings meaningful depth to our growing Real Estate team.”

Together, Patrick and Brandon bring decades of experience in PPPs, infrastructure project development and finance, and the full range of innovative project delivery methods, including design-build, progressive design-build, construction manager at risk (“CMAR”), and various forms of PPPs. Their combined project experience spans highways, bridges, tunnels, rail systems, airport terminals and transit systems, university campuses, entertainment facilities, maritime facilities, dams, law enforcement training facilities, clean rooms, medical facilities, and the world’s largest consolidated rent-a-car center, among other landmark developments. They represent government entities, academic institutions, quasi-governmental agencies, private enterprises, equity investors, developers, general contractors, and lenders, guiding them through every phase of procurement, contract drafting, negotiations, and project implementation.

“Patrick and Brandon bring exactly the kind of sophisticated, solutions‑oriented infrastructure experience our clients increasingly need,” said Steven A. Shoumer, partner and co‑chair of Blank Rome’s Real Estate group. “Their work sits at the intersection of infrastructure, finance, and large‑scale development, and they have a strong track record helping clients deliver multifaceted projects from concept through completion. They will be outstanding collaborators within our group and across the firm.”

Patrick brings a distinctive combination of public and private sector experience. In addition to spending most of the past two decades representing public agencies on complex public works contracts, he has held leadership roles as general counsel and executive manager for two of the world’s largest construction and engineering firms, both based in Japan, giving him significant experience working with Japanese clients and entities and a broad international perspective.

“Blank Rome offers a rare combination of collaboration, depth, and opportunity to grow an infrastructure practice in exciting ways,” said Patrick. “As project finance and delivery models continue to evolve, particularly in areas like climate resiliency, energy, data centers, and advanced manufacturing, the firm’s complementary capabilities allow us to support clients across the full lifecycle of these projects. Reuniting with Brandon at Blank Rome puts us in a strong position to build our practice and deliver client service at a higher level.”

Brandon brings more than 20 years of experience focused on representing public agencies on the delivery of their most important transportation infrastructure projects, with work spanning first-of-a-kind highway, bridge, tunnel, and rail projects across California and the United States. He has played a key role in growing state and local-level alternative delivery programs, including passage of enabling legislation, in multiple states, and his experience includes advising on the first availability payment PPP transactions in the United States.

“The projects we work on are complex, multidisciplinary, and constantly evolving,” said Brandon. “What drew me to Blank Rome is the breadth of experience across the firm and the collaborative culture behind it. When challenges arise, whether legal, commercial, or policy‑driven, having trusted colleagues across practices, industry teams, and geographies makes a real difference for clients. I’m excited to join the firm with Patrick and to help build a world class infrastructure platform at Blank Rome.”

Patrick and Brandon’s arrival follows the recent addition of construction and infrastructure partner Justin N. Leonelli in Pittsburgh, underscoring the firm’s strategic focus on building an integrated platform for infrastructure, energy, and project development work.

Patrick is ranked in Band 1 by Chambers USA and Chambers Global for Projects: PPP, has been named a Top 100 Lawyer by both the Los Angeles Business Journal and the Daily Journal, and is a recipient of the California Lawyer Attorney of the Year (“CLAY”) Award for his work on high-profile infrastructure projects. He serves on the Board of the Cornell Brooks Center for Infrastructure, is an Adjunct Professor at the University of Southern California, and is active in pro bono work representing families of children with special needs in educational programming negotiations. Patrick earned his J.D. from the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law, and his B.A. from Loyola Marymount University.

Brandon was recently recognized as a Construction MVP by Law360, named a Top Real Estate and Development Lawyer by the Daily Journal, and listed for multiple years in the Project Finance – Advice to Sponsors category by The Legal 500 United States. He served for several years on the Advisory Board of Mobility 21, a Southern California coalition of transportation agencies, and currently works with the U.S. Department of Commerce on delegation trips to Eastern Europe, where he provides training on PPP frameworks and alternative project delivery methods. Brandon earned his J.D. from the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law, and his B.A. from the University of California, Davis, Phi Beta Kappa, with highest honors.

About Blank Rome

Blank Rome is an Am Law 100 firm with 16 offices and 800 attorneys and principals who provide comprehensive legal and advocacy services to clients operating in the United States and around the world. Our professionals have built a reputation for their leading knowledge and experience across a spectrum of industries and are recognized for their commitment to pro bono work in their communities. For more information, please visit blankrome.com.

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