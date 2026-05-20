Glacier Fresh Launches Voluntary Product Upgrade Program for Select U03 and PC04 Water Filtration Systems

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Fresh recently announced the launch of a voluntary product upgrade program for select U03 under-sink reverse osmosis systems and PC04 countertop water filtration units. The initiative reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to product performance optimization, engineering refinement, and long-term customer trust.

The decision follows internal quality assurance reviews combined with a limited number of customer feedback reports indicating performance inconsistencies under specific installation conditions and household water pressure environments.

These observations include isolated cases of potential leakage, variations in water flow performance, and fluctuations in filtration stability under certain source water conditions.

Glacier Fresh emphasizes that these reports are limited in scope and do not reflect the performance standards of its broader product portfolio.

Commitment to product quality and continuous improvement

At Glacier Fresh , product development is guided by continuous monitoring, field feedback analysis, and iterative engineering refinement. The voluntary upgrade program is part of a broader quality assurance framework designed to ensure consistent system performance across diverse household environments.

Reverse osmosis systems and countertop filtration units operate under varying water pressure levels, installation conditions, and source water compositions. While Glacier Fresh products are engineered to maintain stable filtration performance across a wide range of conditions, internal evaluations identified opportunities for further optimization in select units.

These refinements primarily relate to system sealing performance stability, pressure regulation consistency, and filtration output uniformity under variable household conditions.

Scope of the voluntary upgrade program

The voluntary product upgrade program applies only to specific units of the following models:

Only selected production batches manufactured within a defined timeframe are included in this initiative.

Customers who own other Glacier Fresh products are not affected, and those products continue to meet the company’s established quality and performance standards.

Issue overview and technical context





The performance variations observed in affected units are associated with specific environmental and installation conditions. These may include household water pressure fluctuations, installation configuration differences, and source water variability.

Under these conditions, some affected units may experience:

Potential sealing performance inconsistency in rare scenarios

Temporary variation in water flow rate output

Fluctuations in filtration stability measured through TDS readings



These observations are not indicative of systemic failure but reflect performance optimization opportunities identified through internal testing and field feedback analysis.

To date, no safety-related incidents have been confirmed in connection with this issue.

Engineering review and product enhancement program





Following initial customer feedback and internal monitoring, Glacier Fresh engineering teams conducted a detailed technical evaluation of affected units.

The analysis focused on three primary system components:

Internal sealing interface performance under long-term pressure cycles

Flow regulation consistency under variable inlet pressure conditions

Filtration membrane output stability across different water hardness profiles



Based on these findings, Glacier Fresh identified targeted opportunities to further enhance system resilience under non-standard operating conditions.

Importantly, these refinements do not impact the fundamental safety or core filtration capability of the systems, but represent performance-level enhancements under specific usage conditions.

Customer resolution and product continuity options

Under the voluntary product upgrade program, Glacier Fresh is committed to ensuring uninterrupted access to high-quality filtered water while providing flexible resolution options for affected customers.

Eligible customers may choose from the following free solutions:

1. Alternative Glacier Fresh filtration solutions

Customers may select from a range of alternative Glacier Fresh water filtration products tailored to their household needs. These solutions are designed to ensure consistent filtration performance across varying water conditions and usage environments.

2. Replacement with enhanced production units

Customers may opt to receive a replacement unit of the same model, sourced from newly manufactured production batches that incorporate engineering refinements and improved performance stability.

3. Full customer support transition assistance

For customers transitioning between systems, Glacier Fresh provides guided support to ensure proper product selection, installation, and optimal system configuration.

All associated costs, including shipping, replacement logistics, and support services, will be fully covered by Glacier Fresh.

The program is designed to ensure product continuity, minimize disruption, and maintain seamless access to filtered water throughout the resolution process.

How customers can check eligibility





Customers who own a U03 or PC04 system are encouraged to verify whether their unit is included in the voluntary upgrade program.

Eligibility can be confirmed by locating the product serial number and entering it into the official Glacier Fresh support verification portal.

Once confirmed, customers can initiate a replacement or upgrade request through the dedicated support channel.

A structured process has been established to ensure fast response times and efficient resolution handling.

Future product enhancements

As part of its ongoing commitment to innovation and reliability, Glacier Fresh is implementing additional engineering improvements across its product pipeline, including:

Enhanced sealing architecture for long-term durability

Improved pressure regulation systems for broader household compatibility

Refined filtration calibration across variable water conditions



These enhancements will be incorporated into future production cycles to further strengthen product performance consistency.

Commitment to customers and product integrity

“At Glacier Fresh, we are committed to delivering reliable water filtration solutions that support healthier homes and everyday wellbeing,” the company stated.

“This voluntary product upgrade program reflects our proactive approach to engineering excellence and our long-term commitment to maintaining customer trust through continuous improvement.”

Glacier Fresh views customer feedback as a critical driver of innovation and remains dedicated to advancing water filtration performance standards across its product line.

About Glacier Fresh





Glacier Fresh is a water filtration company specializing in residential water purification systems, including reverse osmosis units and countertop filtration products. The company focuses on engineering reliability, performance consistency, and delivering accessible clean water solutions for modern households.

For media contact:

Company Name: Crisol Technology Hk Limited Contact Person: Joyce

Email: support@glacierfreshfilter.com Website: https://www.glacierfreshfilter.com/

Company Address: Room B, 5/F, Gaylord Commercial Building, 114-118 Lockhart Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

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