MEXC Launches SpaceX Pre-IPO Launchpad, Opening New 0-Fee Access Channel

MUTSAMUDU, Comoros, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, has officially launched the SpaceX Pre-IPO Launchpad subscription. Users can subscribe with USDT or USD1 to gain market exposure linked to SpaceX-related valuation activity ahead of any potential public listing. The subscription window opened on May 14, 2026, at 6:00 (UTC) and will close on May 21, 2026, at 8:00 (UTC).

From Tesla to SpaceX, some of the world's most promising US stock assets are often also among the hardest opportunities for retail investors to access. SpaceX currently has an implied valuation of approximately $2 trillion, making it one of the most highly anticipated potential IPO candidates worldwide. Some platforms have previously opened SpaceX Pre-IPO-related products to retail users, but their initial subscription windows have already closed. MEXC continues to push the boundaries of accessible assets for users. With the launch of SpaceX Launchpad, MEXC is providing investors with a new participation opportunity through a lower entry threshold and a more cost-efficient structure.

This Launchpad offers a total supply of 7,700 SPACEX(PRE) , with a unified subscription price of 650 USDT or USD1 per token. This price is lower than most current secondary market prices, offering users a subscription option at a more competitive reference price.

New User USDT Pool : 3,100 SPACEX(PRE), with a subscription range of 100–100,000 USDT

: 3,100 SPACEX(PRE), with a subscription range of 100–100,000 USDT All-User USDT Pool : 3,100 SPACEX(PRE), with a subscription range of 100–100,000 USDT

: 3,100 SPACEX(PRE), with a subscription range of 100–100,000 USDT All-User USD1 Pool : 1,500 SPACEX(PRE), with a subscription range of 100–100,000 USD1

: 1,500 SPACEX(PRE), with a subscription range of 100–100,000 USD1 Bonus Mechanism: Users who complete advanced deposit tasks can increase their subscription cap by up to 2x

In terms of cost structure, MEXC is extending its 0-fee advantage to secondary market trading. Both the Launchpad subscription and subsequent spot trading will be free of transaction fees, helping users avoid additional cost dilution on potential investment returns. SPACEX(PRE) tokens will be 100% tradable immediately after the subscription ends, with no lock-up period, allowing users to trade freely on the spot market at the earliest opportunity.

MEXC CEO Vugar Usi said, "For pre-IPO investing, retail investors often do not lack the ability to recognize value; rather, they lack suitable access channels. By applying 0-fee trading across crypto assets, tokenized assets, and pre-IPO opportunities, MEXC is further lowering participation barriers, making the world's most sought-after investment opportunities more accessible to everyone, and opening the gateway to infinite opportunities for users."

Starting today, users can visit the MEXC website or App to complete KYC verification, deposit assets, and prepare for participation. The subscription officially opened on May 14, 2026. For more details, please refer to the official MEXC SpaceX Pre-IPO Launchpad page .

About MEXC

MEXC is the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.

MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC



Risk Disclaimer

SPACEX(PRE) is a tokenized economic instrument linked to the enterprise value performance of SpaceX through a hedged exposure mechanism. It does not represent direct equity ownership in SpaceX, Inc. and does not grant holders any shareholder rights or decision-making rights. The token value may be affected by market volatility, platform liquidity, and other factors, and investment may result in loss of principal. This product is not available to residents of restricted jurisdictions. Before participating, users should carefully read the complete product terms and risk disclosures officially released by MEXC and make prudent decisions based on their own risk tolerance.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1a6b2c8c-fa53-420b-b44a-1dc1540114bb