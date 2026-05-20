Solera Extends AI-Visibility with Introduction of SmartDrive® Pedestrian Collision Warning

WESTLAKE, Texas, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solera, the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management and fleet safety solutions, today announced the launch of SmartDrive® Pedestrian Collision Warning, a new AI‑powered driver assistance capability designed to help fleets identify pedestrian risk and support safer driver response in complex operating environments.

SmartDrive Pedestrian Collision Warning extends Solera’s video-based safety platforms by helping detect pedestrians early, while also providing insights that support driver awareness, coaching, and continuous safety improvement.

“Solera’s new Pedestrian Collision Warning functionality builds on SmartDrive’s long standing track record of innovation that combines AI visibility and video technology to alert drivers to potential risk sooner, while also providing safety teams with better insight that supports proactive coaching that can lead to safer outcomes” said Jeff Griswold, Vice President of Product Management. “Warning drivers of pedestrians dangerously in the vehicle’s path can reduce the amount of time it takes drivers to recognize and react.”

Enhancing Awareness with AI‑Powered Video Safety

SmartDrive Pedestrian Collision Warning uses advanced computer vision, sensors, and vehicle data to identify pedestrians ahead of the vehicle and evaluate potential risks based on proximity and speed. When risk is identified, events are captured within the SmartDrive platform, where they can be reviewed and used to support targeted driver coaching and enhance ongoing safety training.

Fully integrated into the SmartDrive video-based safety ecosystem, Pedestrian Collision Warning works alongside existing AI-powered capabilities in the cutting-edge SR5 to allow fleets to extend the value of their current SmartDrive investment without adding hardware.

Designed for Real‑World Fleet Operations

Pedestrian Collision Warning is particularly useful for fleets operating in pedestrian‑dense environments, including:

Urban delivery and service routes

Distribution centers and yards

Mixed traffic and low‑speed zones





By providing earlier awareness and actionable video based coaching insights, the capability protects drivers while simultaneously reducing risk and safeguarding communities.

Part of the SmartDrive® Video‑Based Safety Platform

Pedestrian Collision Warning is the latest addition to the SmartDrive product line on the Solera Fleet Platform, bringing together AI-powered video, vehicle data, and SmartDrive’s expert human review process to help fleets improve driver performance, reduce high-severity risk, and operate more safely and efficiently.

To learn more about SmartDrive Pedestrian Collision Warning, visit SmartDrive® Pedestrian Collision Warning - Solera Fleet Solutions

About Solera

Solera is a global leader in vehicle lifecycle management software, data, and services. Operating in more than 120 countries and serving over 280,000 customers, Solera provides the digital infrastructure that powers critical operations across the automotive ecosystem, serving manufacturers, dealerships, insurers, repairers, recyclers, parts and fleet operators worldwide.

At its core, Solera is built on a proprietary automotive data foundation and a cloud-based AI infrastructure designed to operate at industry scale. By embedding intelligence directly into workflows and continuously innovating across its platform, Solera enables customers to move faster, reduce complexity, and deliver better outcomes. By serving the full vehicle lifecycle, Solera creates unique synergies across its network, helping customers unlock greater value, improve performance, and succeed in an increasingly complex and connected industry. Solera is home to many leading brands in the automotive and vehicle ecosystem, including Identifix, Audatex, DealerSocket, Omnitracs, LoJack, Spireon, eDriving, cap hpi, Autodata, and others.

For more information, visit www.solera.com.

Contact: media@solera.com