WhiteBIT Enters the UK with Dedicated Crypto Platform for Local Users

LONDON, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WhiteBIT, the largest European cryptocurrency exchange by traffic , has announced the launch of whitebit.uk , a dedicated platform designed to serve users in the United Kingdom. The move marks a strategic step in strengthening the WhiteBIT presence in one of the world’s most mature and highly regulated financial markets.

The launch aligns with WhiteBIT’s broader mission to drive global adoption of blockchain technology by making crypto more accessible and practical for everyday use.

WhiteBIT UK is tailored to meet the expectations of both retail users and professional market participants. For retail users, the platform offers core features like spot trading, market analytics, and instant conversion. Users can fund accounts in GBP using payment cards and the Faster Payments Service (FPS). For institutional participants, WhiteBIT UK includes capabilities such as liquidity and market-making support, token listing options, Crypto-as-a-Service, and API connectivity, enabling integration and management of digital asset operations within a single platform. In addition, users in the UK can access crypto lending services, as well as auto-invest functionality (subject to product availability, onboarding checks, and applicable UK regulatory requirements).

The launch comes at a time of sustained growth in crypto adoption across the UK. According to the Financial Conduct Authority, in 2025, overall awareness of cryptoassets remains high at 91% among the general public, while around 8% of UK adults hold crypto. The data also shows that 73% of users rely on centralised exchanges, highlighting the role of established platforms in providing access to digital asset markets. The UK continues to rank among the top markets globally for crypto engagement and fintech innovation.

“Entering the UK market marks an important milestone in WhiteBIT’s expansion across regulated jurisdictions,” said Volodymyr Nosov, Founder and President of W Group, which WhiteBIT is a part of. “The UK has long been a global financial hub, and we see strong demand for platforms that combine innovation with a high level of trust, transparency, and compliance. Our goal is to provide users with access to digital assets while maintaining the standards that define our platform globally.”

Post from social media of Volodymyr Nosov

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DYjcDJKOTBz/?igsh=eHAwdDlpcGoyaTJh

WhiteBIT has built its reputation around security and operational resilience, consistently ranking among the top 3 secure exchanges globally, according to CER.live . It was the first exchange to obtain Level 3 certification under the Cryptocurrency Security Standard (CCSS) developed by the CryptoCurrency Certification Consortium (C4). WhiteBIT applies rigorous compliance procedures, including AML and KYC protocols, alongside advanced infrastructure designed to safeguard user assets.

As the UK market continues to evolve, WhiteBIT plans to further expand its product offering and local presence, supporting both individual users and institutional partners with compliant solutions.

Investing in cryptoassets carries a significant risk of loss, which may arise from a range of factors including market volatility, liquidity constraints, technological issues, or the actions of third parties.

Although platforms typically implement security, compliance, and risk management measures, these cannot eliminate the underlying risk of losing some or all of your investment. Cryptoassets are not regulated in the same way as traditional financial products and are not covered by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS). You may also not have access to the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS). You should carefully consider whether investing in cryptoassets is suitable for you and seek independent advice if needed.

About WhiteBIT

WhiteBIT is the largest European cryptocurrency exchange by traffic. Founded in 2018, the platform is a part of W Group which serves more than 35 million customers globally. WhiteBIT collaborates with Visa, FACEIT, FC Barcelona, Juventus FC, and the Ukrainian national football team. The company is dedicated to driving the widespread adoption of blockchain technology worldwide.

This Financial Promotion has been approved by Zeyro LTD (FRN 1001386) on 13.05.2026.