WhiteBIT Introduces TradeFi as Demand Grows for Multi-Asset Trading

VILNIUS, Lithuania, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WhiteBIT, the largest European cryptocurrency exchange by traffic, has announced the launch of TradeFi — a new market category designed to give users the opportunity to trade traditional financial instruments just like crypto.

The new category is aimed both at existing crypto traders seeking broader market exposure and at users familiar with traditional markets who are exploring a more flexible crypto-native trading infrastructure. Through TradeFi, users can gain exposure to price movements across multiple asset classes without leaving the crypto ecosystem.

“Crypto users today are looking for more flexibility in how they manage capital and market exposure,” said Volodymyr Nosov, Founder and President of W Group, which includes WhiteBIT. “TradeFi is a natural next step in the evolution of trading platforms — where digital assets and traditional financial markets increasingly coexist within one ecosystem.”

Meeting Demand for Multi-Asset Exposure

The launch comes as investor interest continues to expand beyond individual cryptocurrencies. Market participants increasingly seek exposure to broader themes spanning technology, artificial intelligence, commodities, and global equity markets while managing capital through a single platform.

Rather than requiring separate brokerage accounts and trading infrastructure, TradeFi allows users to trade perpetual futures contracts linked to traditional financial instruments using the same tools and workflows they already use for crypto markets.

At launch, TradeFi introduces more than 45 perpetual futures instruments tracking price movements within the crypto interface liked to:

Precious metals — including gold, silver, platinum, and palladium

— including gold, silver, platinum, and palladium Energy commodities — crude oil, іrent oil, and natural gas

— crude oil, іrent oil, and natural gas Industrial Commodities — сopper

— сopper Stocks — including global technology, AI, and digital asset companies such as Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Tesla, Coinbase, and Robinhood

including global technology, AI, and digital asset companies such as Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Tesla, Coinbase, and Robinhood Broad market ETFs — including exposure to the S&P 500, Nasdaq-100, Japan, and South Korea equity markets





A Unified Trading Experience

TradeFi is designed for traders who want to gain exposure to traditional financial instruments without leaving the crypto ecosystem. Using a single WhiteBIT account and USDT as collateral, users can trade perpetual contracts linked to price fluctuations of commodities, equities, and ETFs, respond to macroeconomic events in a 24/7 trading environment, diversify existing crypto positions, and manage multiple strategies through a unified trading infrastructure.

Crypto traders seeking broader exposure can gain exposure to instruments such as gold, energy commodities, major equities, and market indices directly from their existing USDT balance, without converting funds into fiat or moving capital to a traditional brokerage account.

can gain exposure to instruments such as gold, energy commodities, major equities, and market indices directly from their existing USDT balance, without converting funds into fiat or moving capital to a traditional brokerage account. Macro-focused traders can respond to inflation data, central bank decisions, earnings announcements, and other market-moving events through a 24/7 trading environment, rather than being limited by traditional market hours.

can respond to inflation data, central bank decisions, earnings announcements, and other market-moving events through a 24/7 trading environment, rather than being limited by traditional market hours. Risk-conscious investors can use TradeFi instruments to diversify or hedge existing crypto exposure. For example, traders can take positions linked to gold or broad market indices without liquidating their digital asset holdings.

can use TradeFi instruments to diversify or hedge existing crypto exposure. For example, traders can take positions linked to gold or broad market indices without liquidating their digital asset holdings. Professional and institutional participants can manage crypto and TradeFi positions within a single cross-margined environment, enabling more efficient deployment of capital and the implementation of multi-asset trading strategies using the same collateral base.





TradeFi on WhiteBIT introduces a unified approach to multi-asset trading:

USDT-based settlement: All positions are margined and settled in USDT, eliminating the need for fiat conversions

All positions are margined and settled in USDT, eliminating the need for fiat conversions Single-platform access: Trade crypto and TradeFi instruments from one account and one balance

Trade crypto and TradeFi instruments from one account and one balance Advanced trading conditions: Competitive spreads and flexible leverage of up to 100x on selected instruments





TradeFi instruments are available through WhiteBIT's perpetual futures interface. Users trade perpetual futures contracts whose prices track underlying traditional assets, while all collateral, margin, profit, and loss settlement remain crypto-native.

The company plans to expand the TradeFi category with additional instruments in future updates as demand for multi-asset trading continues to grow.

*Whenever the terms “commodities,” “equities,” “ETFs,” or similar traditional financial instruments are used or implied in relation to this product, they refer solely to price fluctuation through crypto-based futures and do not represent actual trading of, or investment in, the underlying assets. These activities do not constitute participation in regulated stock or commodity markets and do not confer any ownership rights, shareholder rights, or entitlement to the underlying securities, commodities, or related instruments.